Junior right-handed pitcher Colten Davis pitched 6.2 scoreless innings to lead the UTRGV baseball team past the Abilene Christian Wildcats 6-0 in Game 2 of a doubleheader at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg on Saturday. The Vaqueros (10-5) bounced back after dropping Game 1 3-0.

Davis (3-0) struck out six while scattering five hits and one walk. The Wildcats (8-6) put two on with two out during the top of the second, but Davis struck out Bryson Hill to end the threat and start a string of nine straight batters sat down.

Senior Ricky Gerik Jr. followed with 2.1 hitless innings of relief, striking out three, for his second save.

The Vaqueros got on the board during the bottom of the second, putting two on with one out against Breck Eichelberger (2-2) to set up an RBI single by junior Chris Mondesi and an RBI by senior DeAndre’ Shelton on a fielder’s choice to make the score 2-0.

Sophomore PSJA High alum Jacob Sanchez doubled the Vaqueros’ lead with a two-run double during the eighth. Sanchez finished a career-best 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Two batters later, with runners at second and third, Brett Cain hit a pop up to third that was dropped, allowing two runs to score.

UTRGV and Abilene Christian complete their three-game WAC series at noon today at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.