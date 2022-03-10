The No. 8-seeded UTRGV women’s basketball team lost to No. 4 Utah Valley 72-57 in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. It was the Vaqueros’ third game in three days, defeating No. 9 Seattle 71-61 on Tuesday and No. 5 Abilene Christian 73-70 on Wednesday.

UTRGV ends its 2021-22 campaign 14-19 overall. Utah Valley advances to the semifinals of the WAC tourney to take on No. 1 Stephen F. Austin at 2 p.m. today.

After shooting lights out from 3 during their past three games, the Vaqueros went cold against Utah Valley with a 1-for-15 start from long range. Still, UTRGV managed to erase an eight-point, second-quarter deficit to take a 34-31 lead into the half.

It was all Utah Valley after the break, however, as the Wolverines outscored the Vaqueros 18-3 during the third quarter to take a commanding 49-37 lead into the final frame.

Freshman guard Arianna Sturdivant led the Vaqueros with 12 points while hitting a trio of 3-pointers. Forward Taylor Muff scored 12 points with six rebounds. Sophomore Sara Bershers scored 12 points with four rebounds and two steals.

The Vaqueros will return three starters next season in freshman KaCee Kyle and sophomores Bershers and Jena’ Williams.