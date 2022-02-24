EDINBURG — During the first week of February, the UTRGV women’s basketball team (10-17 overall, 6-9 in conference) won back-to-back games to pull to .500 in Western Athletic Conference play.

The Vaqueros have dropped three straight since and are looking to turn things around entering the final three contests of the regular season. UTRGV hosts Tarleton (14-11, 6-8) at 7 tonight at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros home finale is scheduled for 7 p.m. next Thursday against Lamar (10-12, 6-8).

“We got a lot to play for and we’re just excited to be back at home in front of our band, our cheerleaders, our crowd and our atmosphere, so the girls are ready to go,” UTRGV head coach Lane Lord said.

The Vaqueros are in ninth place in the WAC standings. Ten teams qualify for the WAC Tournament, which begins March 8 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Dixie State and New Mexico State are on UTRGV’s heels, but two wins at home could help the Vaqueros’ seeding in the WAC tourney.

“We got a chance to finish in the top five or six, or we can finish seven through 10, it just depends on these last three games. It’s all kind of jumbled up there in the middle, so we need to get some momentum going heading into the tournament and we need to finish off this homestand, both at home, and we need to come ready to play,” Lord said.

UTRGV closes its regular season against WAC leader Stephen F. Austin (23-3, 14-0) on the road March 5.

