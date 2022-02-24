The UTRGV women’s basketball team came back from a 16-point deficit to beat the Tarleton Texans 64-55 on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg.

Forward Taylor Muff led the Vaqueros (11-17, 7-9 WAC) with 25 points, 13 rebounds, a four assists and two steals for her fourth double-double of the season. Sophomore Halie Jones posted her second double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Marissa Escamilla led the Texans (14-12, 6-9 WAC) with 18 points. Jenna Dick scored 17 points while hitting five 3-pointers and grabbing four rebounds. Malaya Kendrick scored 10 points with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Vaqueros trailed 42-26 with 3:31 remaining during the third quarter. That’s when it started raining 3’s as Muff hit a pair and Jones made one to help the Vaqueros close the period on an 11-5 run and pull within 47-37.

With the score 49-37 at the start of the fourth, sophomore Sara Bershers hit a 3-pointer, Muff made back-to-back layups, Bershers knocked down a layup and Muff made another layup to make the score 49-48.

In total, the Vaqueros outscored the Texans 38-13 over the final 13 and a half minutes. The Vaqueros didn’t allow a basket, just three free throws, over the final 4:58.

UTRGV plays its home finale at 7 p.m. Thursday against Lamar at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.