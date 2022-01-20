UTRGV’s leading scorer and rebounder, Sara Bershers, was held out of the game due to COVID-19 concerns, but head coach Lane Lord was proud of the way his group responded without the sophomore forward.

“We didn’t have our leading scorer and it didn’t matter; we just played so hard. We really battled tonight and competed at a very high level against a very good team,” he said. “It’s just unfortunate the ball didn’t bounce our way or a call here or there. We did a great job and I’m proud of our team.”

Forward Iva Belosevic led the Vaqueros (6-10, 2-2 WAC) with a career-high 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds. Freshman point guard KaCee Kyle scored 12 points with four rebounds and two assists. Sophomore guard Maria Llorente recorded seven points with a career-high seven assists and two steals.