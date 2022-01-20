EDINBURG — A short-handed UTRGV women’s basketball team lost 59-56 against Utah Valley in Western Athletic Conference action Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.
UTRGV’s leading scorer and rebounder, Sara Bershers, was held out of the game due to COVID-19 concerns, but head coach Lane Lord was proud of the way his group responded without the sophomore forward.
“We didn’t have our leading scorer and it didn’t matter; we just played so hard. We really battled tonight and competed at a very high level against a very good team,” he said. “It’s just unfortunate the ball didn’t bounce our way or a call here or there. We did a great job and I’m proud of our team.”
Forward Iva Belosevic led the Vaqueros (6-10, 2-2 WAC) with a career-high 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds. Freshman point guard KaCee Kyle scored 12 points with four rebounds and two assists. Sophomore guard Maria Llorente recorded seven points with a career-high seven assists and two steals.
The Vaqueros are back in action at 2 p.m. Saturday with a matchup against Dixie State (6-10, 2-3) at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg. UTRGV will also host a makeup game against Sam Houston (5-11, 0-5) that was previously postponed due to COVID-19 at 6 p.m. Monday.