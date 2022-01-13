UTRGV junior forward Reshaun Walkes was selected by the Toronto FC in the third round (59th pick overall) of the 2022 Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Tuesday.

Walkes becomes the second player in program history to be selected in the MLS SuperDraft. Kyle Edwards (2018-19) was drafted by the Houston Dynamo in the fourth round in 2020.

“Congratulations to Reshaun on being selected by Toronto FC in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft,” UTRGV head coach Bryheem Hancock said. “He has put a lot of work into this moment and shown his talent in the last two seasons at UTRGV. I give a lot of credit to my assistants for helping Reshaun grow as a player. I look forward to seeing his professional career as he represents UTRGV and the Rio Grande Valley proudly.”

Walkes, who earned his second straight All-WAC Second Team honor last season, led the Vaqueros in points (25), goals (nine), assists (seven), shots (37), shots on goal (25), and game-winning goals (two) while playing in all 17 matches and making 13 starts.

Walkes finished the season ranked fourth in the WAC in points, third in goals, and fourth in assists.

Through two seasons at UTRGV, Walkes ranks seventh in program history in career points (35) and goals (14), ninth in shots (55), and sixth in goals per match (.056).

Prior to the 2020 fall season, Walkes was named to the Preseason All-WAC Team.