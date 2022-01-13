The UTRGV women’s basketball team won its second straight Western Athletic Conference game, downing Chicago State 58-47 on Thursday at the Emil & Patricia A. Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Ill.

The Vaqueros (6-9, 2-1 WAC) exploded early and outscored the Cougars 23-6 during the first quarter to take a commanding lead and never looked back.

Graduate student Taylor Muff scored led the Vaqueros (6-9, 2-1 WAC) with 16 points. Freshman KaCee Kyle scored 11 points. Sophomore Sara Bershers scored 10 points. Graduate student Iva Belosevic scored six points. Sophomore Tiffany McGarity scored five points. Sophomore Maria Llorenteand junior Jessica Martino scored four points each. Freshman Brooke Jessen scored two points.