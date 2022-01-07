The UTRGV women’s basketball team jumped out to a 10-point lead over the opening five minutes to beat the Grand Canyon University Lopes 62-50 on Thursday at GCU Arena.

Forward Taylor Muff led the Vaqueros (5-8, 1-1 WAC) with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Tiffany McGarity hit three 3-pointers en route to 11 points.

Sophomore Maria Llorente scored nine points with three rebounds and four assists. Freshman KaCee Kyle scored nine points with five rebounds.

Tiarra Brown led the Lopes (8-5, 1-1 WAC) with 15 points. Ja’mya Powell-Smith scored 11 points.

The Vaqueros opened the game on a 12-2 run, capped by a 3, a steal and a Llorente layup. Then, with the score 12-6, a pair of McGarity 3s fueled an 11-1 run to put the Vaqueros up 23-7.

The Lopes pulled back within single-figures midway through the second quarter at 29-20 and 31-22 before a layup and a jumper by graduate student Iva Belosevic gave the Vaqueros a 35-22 lead.

The Vaqueros took their largest lead at 62-46 on a McGarity 3-pointer with 2:18 remaining.