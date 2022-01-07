The UTRGV women’s basketball team added a nonconference game against No. 9 Texas at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, after having its Western Athletic Conference game at New Mexico State postponed due to COVID concerns within the Aggies program, UTRGV announced Friday.

The game will air live on the Longhorn Network.

This will be the first matchup between the programs since Nov. 20, 2019, when the Vaqueros visited the Frank Erwin Center.

The Vaqueros (5-8, 1-1) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win against Grand Canyon on Thursday, while the Longhorns (10-2, 1-1) lost to Texas Tech on Wednesday.