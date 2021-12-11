Sophomore Sara Bershers led the Vaqueros (3-5) with 27 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Graduate student Taylor Muff scored 12 points with nine rebounds.

Jaaucklyn Moore led the Cardinals (3-4) with 30 points and three steals.

The Vaqueros hit five of their first eight shots, capped by a layup and a 3-pointer by Bershers, to jump out to an 11-2 lead.

The Cardinals responded with a 9-2 run to pull within 13-11. The game stayed tight the rest of the half. The Vaqueros went up by as much as five at 18-13 on a Bershers free throw early during the second quarter, but the Cardinals took their first lead at 28-27 late in the quarter.

Down 34-32 early during the third quarter, the Vaqueros went on an 11-3 run, capped by a pair of Bershers free throws, to take a 43-37 lead.

The Cardinals answered with an 8-3 run to climb within 54-53. The Vaqueros scored the next five points to go up 59-53 before a pair of free throws and a jumper by Moore made the score 59-57 with 26.7 seconds remaining.

Bershers went to the line 10 seconds later and hit the first shot. She missed the second, but Muff grabbed the rebound, got fouled and hit two free throws to complete the scoring.

UTRGV is back in action at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bert Ogden Arena against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as part of the South Texas Showdown. The game is part of a single-admission doubleheader, as the men’s basketball team faces Texas Southern at 7:30 p.m.