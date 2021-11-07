In 1971, Texas came to visit the Rio Grande Valley for the first time, as legacy institution Pan American College took three out of four from the visiting Longhorns.

Pan American later swept Texas in the NCAA District Championships to secure a berth in the College World Series.

Now, for the first time in 51 years, Texas is coming back.

The UTRGV baseball team will host Texas on Tuesday, April 26 at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

This is the fifth year in a row that UTRGV is hosting a Big 12 opponent after taking two out of three from Baylor to start the 2021 season, splitting a four-game series with Kansas State to open the 2020 season, taking one out of three from No. 16 Oklahoma State to open 2019, and hosting Texas Tech in 2018.

Fans looking to guarantee their seats for this historic event can buy season tickets online at UTRGVTickets.com or by contacting the UTRGV Athletics Ticket Office team of Seth Jones (956-665-3877), Carlos Munoz (956-665-3747) and Eddie Galvan (956-665-3415) over the phone or through email at [email protected]