After winning back-to-back elimination games, the No. 3-seeded UTRGV baseball team fell to the No. 1 seed Grand Canyon Lopes 5-4 in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament Championship Game at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Az. on Saturday.

Starting on two days rest, senior Kevin Stevens pitched the first 3.0 innings, striking out five while allowing one run on two hits and one walk.

The run came during the third on an RBI groundout by Jacob Wilson.

The Vaqueros (32-26) tied the game during the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout by graduate student Andy Atwood.

During the fourth, the Vaqueros loaded the bases with nobody out on three-straight walks to knock out Dawson McCarville. Senior Jacob Hirsh greeted Coen Wynne with a sacrifice fly. Junior Edinburg Vela alum RJ Ochoa followed with a single to reload the bases, then shortstop Christian Sepulveda was plunked to force-in a run and centerfielder Coleman Grubbs lifted a sacrifice fly to give the Vaqueros a 4-1 lead.

Graduate student Max Balderrama Jr. took over during the fourth and started his outing by striking out the side.

DUring the sixth, however, Balderrama’s night ended with a pair of one-out walks. Tayler Aguilar welcomed junior Ricky Gerik Jr. with an RBI single. One out later, Jonny Weaver hit an infield RBI single to bring the Lopes (39-19-1) to within 4-3.

During the eighth, with Aguilar at second and one out, Dustin Crenshaw came up with a pinch-hit RBI double to tie the game at 4.

During the ninth, Elijah Buries hit a one-out double and Tyler Wilson followed with an RBI single against sophomore J.C. Ariza (0-4).

Earlier in the day, UTRGV took down No. 2 Sacramento State 10-0 in eight innings in an elimination game to advance to the final round.

Vaqueros junior pitcher Deryk Serbantez tossed six shutout innings with a career-high six strikeouts while allowing four hits and three walks. Colten Davis added two scoreless innings to seal the deal for UTRGV.

The victory over Sacramento State was Matlock’s 100th win of his coaching career.