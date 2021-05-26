Mesa, Arizona — UTRGV senior outfielder Jacob Hirsh hit a walk-off three-run home run during the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the No. 3 Vaqueros over No. 6 Utah Valley 5-4 in the opening round of the Western Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament at Hohokam Stadium on Wednesday.

The WAC tourney win is the program’s first as the Vaqueros (34-20) advance to the quarterfinals for a matchup against No. 2 Sacramento State at 5 p.m. thursday.

Trailing 4-2 to start the final frame, UTRGV put its first two batters on base after singles by Joseph Impeduglia and Angel De La Cruz. A bunt by Elijah Alexander moved them to second and third with one out, but Hirsh’s fourth home run in the last month gave the Vaqueros a crucial walk-off victory to open the WAC tourney.

“That’s what you dream of right there as an offensive player is to get an opportunity to hit the ball out of the park,” UTRGV baseball head coach Derek Matlock said. “… I’m glad he took a hack at that hanging breaking ball and hit that ball out of there.”

Impeduglia finished a career-best 3-for-4 with a double. He is now 9 for his last 15 with five doubles. De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a double.

The Vaqueros scored their other runs with two outs during the third against Mason Gray on an RBI triple by second baseman Andy Atwood and an RBI single by third baseman Diego Ramirez.

Gray pitched 7.1 innings, allowing seven hits and two walks while striking out four.

The Wolverines (10-46) scored single runs during each of the first three innings against UTRGV senior ace Kevin Stevens. Brandon Luna came up with an RBI single with two outs in the first. Mick Madsen used a groundout to score a run during the second. Alexander Marco lifted a sacrifice fly during the third to put the Wolverines up 3-0.

Stevens settled down from there and didn’t allow a run over his next four innings. He pitched 8.1 innings, striking out five while allowing 12 hits and no walks.

This was Stevens’ fourth-straight start with allowing a walk, extending his streak to 31.1 innings, during which time he has struck out 30.

First pitch between UTRGV and Sacramento State is slated for 5 p.m. today. The game can be seen on ESPN+.