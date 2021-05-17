UTRGV senior right-handed pitcher Kevin Stevens has been named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Week and the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Pitcher of the Week after a dominant performance on the mound against Northern Colorado on Friday.

Stevens recorded the 39th one-hitter in program history by tossing his first-career complete game shutout in a seven innings, 5-0 victory over Northern Colorado in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Friday. The next game, UTRGV posted its 40 one-hitter.

Stevens retired the first 13 batters, allowed a single and then retired the final eight, while striking out 11 during his second straight near-perfect game. It was the second straight start in which Stevens has allowed just one hit through the first seven innings after tossing a complete game, nine-inning three-hitter in his previous start.

This was the second time Stevens has been part of a one-hitter after starting a combined one-hitter against Kansas State on Feb. 14, 2020. Stevens is the ninth pitcher to be part of multiple one-hitters and the eighth to start multiple one-hitters in program history.

Junior Deryk Serbantez and senior Kevin Palm combined for a one-hit shutout in Game 2 of Friday’s doubleheader, making this the first time in program history that UTRGV has recorded back-to-back one-hit shutouts against the same opponent.

It’s the second time UTRGV has tossed back-to-back one-hitters against the same opponent and first time since March 8, 1974, when Laconia Graham and Hall of Famer Ron Edquist pitched one-hitters in a doubleheader against Trinity at home.

This season, Stevens is 7-4 with a 2.91 ERA. In 77.1 innings, he has struck out 81 while walking 19. Opponents are batting .201 against him.

During WAC play, Stevens is 6-1 with a 1.73 ERA. In 57.1 innings, he has struck out 58 while walking 15. Opponents are batting .152 against him.

During WAC play, Stevens ranks first in the WAC in opponents’ batting average, first in hits allowed per game (4.71), tied for first in innings pitched, second in ERA, second in strikeouts, tied for second in innings per game (7.17), tied for second in wins and tied for fifth in fewest hits allowed (30).