UTRGV launches six HRs in loss to New Mexico State

Despite hitting a program record-tying six home runs for the first time in 21 years, the UTRGV baseball team lost to the New Mexico State Aggies 11-10 on Sunday at Presley Askew Field.

The Vaqueros (22-20, 13-11 WAC) last hit six home runs during a game in 2000 against Western Illinois. The Vaqueros also hit six against William Penn in 1991.

This is the first time the Vaqueros have ever hit more than three home runs against a conference opponent, a feat the Vaqueros last accomplished during Friday’s 8-5 victory over the Aggies (17-25, 14-14 WAC).

The Vaqueros finished the series with 11 home runs.

Second baseman Andy Atwood hit his sixth home run and senior Elijah Alexander hit his third home run of the season to bring the Vaqueros to within 3-2 against Cam Blazek (3-1) during the fourth.

Junior Freddy Rojas Jr. hit his eighth home run of the season to bring the Vaqueros to within 6-3 during the fifth.

Junior Edinburg Vela alum RJ Ochoa and senior Jacob Hirsh led off the eighth with back-to-back home runs, their third and second home runs of the season, respectively, to bring the Vaqueros to within 9-8.

Then, during the ninth, Ochoa launched a two-run home run, marking his first-career multi-home run game and his fourth home run of the season, to bring the Vaqueros to within 11-10.

Hirsh finished a career-high tying 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Ochoa went a career-high tying 3-for-4 with two home runs, a career-high tying three RBIs and a career-high three runs scored. Atwood finished 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Alexander went 2-for-5 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored. Sophomore Jacob Flores finished 2-for-5.

Sophomore Jesse Fonteboa also supplied a big hit, clearing the bases with a two-out double during the sixth to bring the Vaqueros to within 9-6.

The Aggies put up three runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. During the third, Ethan Mann drew a bases-loaded walk from sophomore Colten Davis (4-1) and Cal Villareal followed with a two-run single to make the score 3-0.

During the fourth, Brandon Dieter hit a solo home run and Kevin Jimenez hit a two-run double to make the score 6-2.

During the fifth, Dieter hit an RBI-single and Tommy Tabak hit a two-run single to make the score 9-3.

Then with the score 9-8 with two outs during the bottom of the eighth, Mann hit a two-run home run to complete the scoring.

Next for UTRGV is a four-game WAC series against Tarleton beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg.

UTRGV Athletics is capping capacity at UTRGV Baseball Stadium at approximately 1,200 fans. Single-game tickets can be purchased online at UTRGVTickets.com.