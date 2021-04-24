UTRGV takes two against Seattle

The UTRGV baseball team won both games of its Western Athletic Conference doubleheader against Seattle with 13-0 and 5-4 victories Saturday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg.

In Game 2, graduate student Andy Atwood scored on a ground ball by senior Jacob Hirsh during the 10th inning to give the Vaqueros a walk-off win.

The Vaqueros (20-17, 11-8 WAC) are now winners of five in a row.

The game was tied at 3-3 during the eighth when the Redhawks (13-20, 7-12 WAC) put two on with one out against freshman Zach Tjelmeland. Senior Chase Bridges (5-1) came in and got ahead of Shane Jamison 0-2, but Jamison singled to left field to drive-in the go-ahead run.

During the bottom of the inning, sophomore Angel De La Cruz answered with his fourth home run of the season to tie the game against Brady Liddle (1-1).

De La Cruz finished a career-best 3-for-4 with a walk.

That’s where the score stayed until the 10th, when the Vaqueros loaded the bases with one out. Hirsh hit a chopper to first. Derek Gellos’ throw to the plate went wide, allowing Atwood to score to end the game.

The Redhawks scored the first two runs of the game on a wild pitch during the first and a Kai Alberghini single during the second.

The Vaqueros got one back during the bottom of the second on freshman Spencer Serven’s third home run of the season before tying the game in the third on a De La Cruz single.

The Redhawks went up 3-2 during the fourth on a Gavin Rork double, but the Vaqueros tied the game during the bottom of the inning on a double by junior DeAndre’ Shelton.

UTRGV and Seattle are set to close out their four-game series at 10 a.m. today.

UTRGV Athletics is capping capacity at UTRGV Baseball Stadium at approximately 1,200 fans. Single-game tickets can be purchased online at UTRGVTickets.com.

The game can be seen for free at WACDigitalNetwork.com.