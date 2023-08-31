PSJA North senior center Joe Derek Vecchio became the first high school football player from the Rio Grande Valley to announce their verbal commitment to play college football at UTRGV on Wednesday night.

Vecchio, a four-year letterman, was an RGVSports.com All-Valley and All-Area Team selection in 2022 after a strong junior season leading the PSJA North offensive line. Listed as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 284 pounds, Vecchio is an athletic offensive lineman who uses quickness, strength and positioning to clear paths in the Raiders’ run game. He helped the Raiders win a district championship in 2022 and reach the regional final round of the playoffs for the first time in program history.

Vecchio joins Laredo United quarterback Atzel Chavez, Fort Worth Brewer defensive back Dakories Moment and Dickinson defensive back Nicholas Peace as Class of 2024 players who have verbally committed to play football at UTRGV.

