The stage is set for the Western Athletic Conference’s men’s basketball tournament, with the 10 of the conference’s 13 teams competing for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Despite finishing 11th in the standings, the UTRGV Vaqueros (8-22, 3-15) earned the No. 9 seed in the WAC tournament, with eighth place Tarleton and 10th place Dixie State not eligible for postseason play until 2025 due to their transition to Division I.

The Vaqueros open WAC tournament play with the play-in round against No. 8 California Baptist (17-14, 7-11) at 8 tonight at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

The Vaqueros are led by second team All-WAC selection Justin Johnson, who enters the contest averaging 18.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Forward Marek Nelson is the only other UTRGV player averaging double digits in scoring, adding 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

The Lancers have four players averaging double digits in scoring going into the contest, led by redshirt junior Ty Rowell’s 11.9 points per game. Tre Armstrong (11.8), Dan Akin (11.6) and Taran Armstrong (10.5) add double-digit scoring, while Reed Nottage chips in 9.6 points as the team’s fifth starter.

“They’re very unselfish,” Figger said. “They shoot the ball well. They got an elite point guard and have high rebounding. They have a very efficient five.”

During the two teams last meeting, the Lancers cruised to a comfortable 80-72 victory over the Vaqueros, leading by as many as 17 during the contest. Johnson netted a career-high 38 points during the game.

The Vaqueros will have to win five games over five days to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, beginning with today’s play-in game against California Baptist. The winner advances to the first round, facing off against No. 5 Sam Houston at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

“Everybody starts from ground zero,” UTRGV head coach Matt Figger said. “It’s a new season. Everybody in this league now is 0-0. Whatever sins we’ve committed throughout the season, they’re forgiven. We have a new life. We know the mountain we have to climb. It’s not going to be an easy one. We have to take it one at a time. Win and advance or lose and go home. This is why it’s March Madness.”

[email protected]