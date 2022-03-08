UTRGV junior Justin Johnson was one of 16 individuals named to the All-Western Athletic Conference team, earning second team All-WAC and All-Newcomer team honors.

All-WAC honors are voted on by the conference’s 13 head coaches based on play during WAC competition.

“I’m happy for him,” UTRGV head coach Matt Figger said. “He did an awful lot for us throughout the course of the conference season that gave us opportunities. Probably more was put on his back than was needed but it is what it is and I’m happy for him.”

Johnson, who joined the Vaqueros after transferring from Southern Mississippi, appeared in 18 WAC contests for UTRGV, starting in 16. He averaged 18.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, while shooting 48.9% from the field.

The 6-foot-6 guard reached double figures in scoring during 17 of his 18 WAC appearances. He netted a career-high 38 points on 14-of-23 shooting against California Baptist on Feb. 12.

Johnson ranked second in the WAC in scoring, fourth in rebounding and minutes per game (34.8) and seventh in field goal percentage.