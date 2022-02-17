The Edcouch-Elsa Yellow Jackets cruised to a District 32-5A girls track and field team title last season, outscoring second-place Brownsville Veterans by 58 points.

With several key returners from last season’s team, the Yellow Jackets are eyeing back-to-back district titles, a feat they have never accomplished according to head coach Juan Aguiñaga.

During their first meet of the year, the Yellow Jackets looked in championship form, cruising to a team championship at the 23rd annual Yellow Jacket Relays on Friday at Benny Layton Memorial Stadium in Elsa.

“It gives them a lot of confidence,” Aguiñaga said. “They paid the price over the summer and fall seasons. They put in the work and all that hard work is paying off. They’re looking sharp and they’re looking on point. They’re looking like what I thought they’d look at the end of the year.”

Edcouch-Elsa earned 17 podium finishes Friday, including 12 of 18 possible gold medals.

Senior Arely Vasquez did her work as a sprinter, coming in first during the 100- and 200-meter dash with times of 12.99 and 27.42 seconds, respectively. Vasquez added a silver medal in the triple jump, while also helping the 4×200 team capture first.

“She’s one of my workhorses,” Aguiñaga said. “She only runs one of the relays because I want to give her the time to shine in her individual events. … She has her goals and she’s been working for it. Hopefully, we can continue to bring her times down throughout the year.”

Sophomore Kaely Trantham swept the throwing events, coming in first in the shot put and discus with throws of 33 feet, 4 inches and 101-8, respectively.

Junior Haley Guzman helped contribute to three of Edcouch-Elsa’s medal count, earning gold in the pole vault with a best mark of 10 feet. Guzman also competed in the 4×100 and 4×200 teams that took first.

“We’re pretty well rounded,” Aguiñaga said. “That’s what we’ve been known for here at Edcouch-Elsa. We’ve always been one of the top teams in South Texas. … Our expectations are of course; we’re trying to shoot for that two-peat and do something we’ve never done here at Edcouch-Elsa on the girls side.”

Elsewhere, last season’s District 31-6A girls champion Edinburg Economedes opened its title defense in dominating fashion, scoring 260 points to earn the overall team championship at the Cat Relays on Friday at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg.

McAllen Memorial finished in second with 204 points, followed by Sharyland High with 202.

Incarnate Word commit Dianett Garcia played a key role in the Jaguars victory, earning three individual gold medals in the 400- and 800-meter runs and the high jump, while also helping the 4×400 team finish first.

Meanwhile, McAllen High was the top Valley team during the Earl Scott Relays on Friday, finishing second in the team standings with 166 points. Laredo Alexander claimed the team title with 185.5 points. San Benito finished third with 44 points.

Sabrina Garza was among the Bulldogs most decorated athletes Friday, earning a pair of individual medals, while helping the 4×400 team capture the gold. Garza finished second in the 400 with a time of 1 minute, 4.75 seconds, followed by a 2:27.08 mark during the 800-meter run for the gold.

Edinburg Economedes and McAllen High are slated to compete at the ninth annual McAllen ISD Invitational on Saturday at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.

