SJA sweeps TAPPS district cross country meet; Santa Maria girls win

The Brownsville St. Joseph cross country teams had a stellar day at the TAPPS 5A District 5 meet Saturday in Victoria.

The boys and girls teams won district championships to advance to the state meet scheduled for Nov. 1 in Waco.

The boys cruised to victory, recording a team score of 23 as all five scored runners finished in the top 10. Alejandro Ramirez led the way with a second-place finish and was joined on the podium by Pedro Cardenas, who finished third. Jorge Albores (fourth), Mauricio Gonzalez (sixth) and Juan Gonzalez (eighth) rounded out the team score, and Julio Silguero was 19th.

Coach Teddy Lopez said the Lady Bloodhounds came through, slimly defeating host Victoria St. Joseph by just one point. Brownsville St. Joseph’s girls tabbed a team score of 31. Valeria Bazan was their top finisher, taking second place. She was joined by Amanda Hinojosa (fourth), Zoe Voreis (fifth), Kylee Voreis (ninth) and Lucia Gonzalez (11th) in the scoring. Ale Gonzalez and Eloisa Hinojosa finished 12th and 14th.

The Santa Maria girls won the District 32-2A team championship Oct. 9. The Lady Cougars notched a score of 39 with Mia Picazo (second) and Joselyn Villasana (fourth) leading the way. Marlett Flores (15th), Lucero Chavez (17th) and Maya Lopez (20th) contributed to the team’s victory. Giselle Mendoza and Gabriela Gonzalez were 21st and 27th.

Santa Maria’s boys team scored 51 points to finish second in the team standings. Juan Morales won the boys individual championship, clocking in at 17:37.7. Angel Gonzalez (ninth), Ivan Rico (13th), Rosendo Fernandez (14th) and Emmanuel Diaz (18th) contributed to the score. Pablo Ibarra finished 25th.

The Region IV-2A meet is scheduled for Oct. 25 at TAMUCC. The 2A girls will run at 11:40 a.m., and the boys will follow at noon.