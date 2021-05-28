The Sharyland senior was awarded numerous accolades while leading the Rattlers as a four-year letterman in both cross-country and track and field and a two-year stint on the school’s varsity soccer squad.

After developing a reputation as one of the Valley’s most elite distance runners and endurance athletes, Bravo was rewarded with her biggest achievement Friday morning, when she signed to run cross-country and track with the UTSA Roadrunners during a ceremony at Sharyland High.

“I’m excited and really glad that all my hard work and dedication have paid off,” Bravo said. “There’s a lot of great athletes here in the Valley, especially runners, so to be up there just means everything to me. I think it shows that with hard work, you can accomplish anything.”

“They’re going to be gaining an elite runner. We wish we could hold her back just another year,” Sharyland High girls track and field head coach Melissa Dearth said. “She is just getting started and she’s been getting better every year since she started. I think UTSA is going to be very surprised with what she can do.”

As a freshman, she qualified for the University Interscholastic League’s Class 5A State Cross-Country Championships.

Bravo landed on the podium in the third race of her first high school season, taking third at the Rio Grande City Rattlers Invitational.

She continued to thrive with top-100 finishes in both the District 31-5A and Region IV-5A meets to advance to the state championships, where she posted a then-personal record to claim 138th.