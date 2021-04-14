WESLACO — Weslaco East’s Rene Tamez has had two goals since stepping into the Wildcats’ cross country and track programs: qualify for a state meet and run collegiately out of state.

Tamez accomplished the first of his goals last November, when he punched his ticket to the Class 5A state cross country meet, where he was the lone runner representing East.

The senior distance runner fulfilled the second half of his goals Wednesday afternoon, when he signed a national letter of intent to run collegiately at North Carolina Montreat College during a ceremony in Weslaco.

“It’s very surreal,” Tamez said. “I remember my freshman year, I told my coach that I was going to make it out of state no matter what. A few times I doubted myself, but now, things have gone right and I have the opportunity to make it (and go compete) out of state. It’s almost unreal, but I’m very excited.”

Tamez has thrived both in the classroom and on the track during his time at East.

The senior is set to graduate at the top of his class and among the Rio Grande Valley’s most elite distance runners.

Tamez was one of only three Valley runners in 5A to qualify for the state meet during an abbreviated cross country season in the fall, helping raise the bar for the Wildcats program. It marked the culmination of a four-year journey for Tamez and East head coach Tom Owens to make an appearance at a state meet after qualifying for regionals four consecutive times.

He also earned Second Team Academic All-State by the Texas High School Coaches Association.

“I didn’t expect it and I felt like maybe I shouldn’t have made it. But then I also felt like I made it because I earned it,” Tamez said. “For four years I had been telling my coach that I was going to make it to state and then my fourth year, I finally made it. I was really overjoyed. I was crying when I found out because I was in the 10th spot and I remember getting passed by one guy at the very end, but I still got 10th and got to advance.”

Congrats to Weslaco East senior distance runner Rene Tamez, who signed his national letter of intent today to run collegiately at Montreat College in North Carolina Best of luck in tomorrow’s area meet!! @WehsAthletics pic.twitter.com/DjmTE6Ckze — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) April 14, 2021

“He was MVP in cross country the last three years and selected as our team captain in each of the last two years,” Owens said. “I’ve watched him grow as a student, an athlete and a young man. His dedication and work ethic are second to none. He takes his education and running very seriously, he takes ownership in his training and never missed a practice.”

Tamez picked Montreat College, one of the nation’s top NAIA track and field programs, after a surprise phone call from head coach Jason Lewkowicz that sold him on what the school could offer him athletically and academically.

The Weslaco East senior will be joining a track and field team that’s ranked 16th nationally among NAIA programs and a cross country unit that’s ranked eighth in the country, while also pursuing a degree in cybersecurity.

“I didn’t want to compromise between my academic career and my athletic career,” he said. “I think I’m very fortunate to have both of them at the same place and same time.”

Tamez has yet to run his last race as a Wildcats competitor, however.

The senior has qualified for today’s 5A area meet in Mercedes in both the 800- and 1,600-meter races, where he hopes to end his high school career on a high note by advancing to regionals after having a promising junior season cut short.

“I’m excited to push myself again and see who the real best is in our area,” Tamez said. “I feel very lucky, for sure, and very fortunate. The fact that I’m able to do it and compete with these other great runners makes me really happy to compete, express myself and represent Weslaco.”

