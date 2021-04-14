EDINBURG — After being unable to compete in the district or area meets that were called off last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edinburg Economedes girls track squad has maximized limited opportunities this season.

With only a handful of meets to compete in during the season, the hungry Jaguars’ track and field team has thrived and experienced unparalleled levels of success.

The Jags ran away with a team championship at the District 31-6A meet and qualified a school-record 15 individuals for the area meet Thursday at PSJA Stadium in Pharr with hopes of sending a large contingent to represent Econ at regionals.

“We’re just trying to treasure these moments,” Economedes head coach Brenda Lozano said. “Last year we were really excited, but this year I feel that we have more excitement, commitment and family. Everybody has stepped up and knew what their role was on this team. I think everybody has played a vital role.”

“Honestly, it feels amazing. We really didn’t think we were going to have a season and that really threw us off, but it’s great to be back,” senior sprinter Briana Mitchell said. “We came back to kill. It’s been really exciting and a very successful season for us.”

Several of Econ’s upperclassmen standouts were on track to qualify for the area meet a year ago before the season was upended.

Among the team’s top returning performers are Mitchell and Dianett “Didi” Garcia, who each dominated the District 31-6A meet.

Mitchell has built a reputation as one of the top sprinters across the Rio Grande Valley and throughout South Texas this season, which has earned her a spot on the Texas A&M-Kingsville track team next year.

“I never thought it was going to be something I was able to experience, but now that it’s in my future and I’m going to be able to go run out there for them, it’s very exciting for me,” she said. “I really wanted to go to college (to run). I really had to bring myself up because in college, everyone is at a different level and you have to work really hard to get there. That’s what really motivated me to come back and be better in everything than I was last year.”

Mitchell has won all but one race she’s participated in so far this season.

The Econ sprinter captured an individual district title and set a new personal record in the 200-meter dash at the District 31-6A meet, clocking in at 26.36 seconds. She also finished in a close second place in the 100-meter dash and enters the area meet as a favorite in both events.

“I want to make it to state. That’s one big goal that I’ve really wanted to achieve,” Mitchell said. “I’ve never had the chance to do it with last year being cut short for us, so I wasn’t able to get there. But this year, I’ve been working really hard in order to get to state.”

Garcia brings state meet experience to the Jags’ squad after becoming one of only two Class 6A runners from the RGV to advance to the cross country state championships in November.

She’s poised to challenge for a trip to the state track meet this year too after winning individual district championships in both the 400-meter dash and the high jump, where she posted a PR of 5 feet and 4 inches at the district meet besting all of her competitors by at least 6 inches.

“I’ve set very high standards for myself, and even for the team,” Garcia said. “I feel like that success we had in cross country has helped us here. What we’ve accomplished in cross country didn’t seem possible not that long ago. Now that we see it’s possible, I’m putting that extra effort into track and even the team is saying wow we can go to the great lengths when we put our minds to it.”

Economedes qualified track and field athletes for the area meet in nearly every event.

Thrower Arlyssa Sierra advanced after taking third in both the shot put and discus at the district meet while her teammate Leeandra Ramirez took second place in the discus with both setting new PRs.

Freshman Herminia Corado and junior Genesis Rodriguez broke their personal records as well in the 300-meter hurdles to move onto the area meet.

But there’s no area where the Jags have dominated as much as their relay teams.

Econ seized first place in the 4×200 and second in both the 4×100 and 4×400 to advance all three of the school’s relay teams to the area meet where they will be considered among the favorites.

The 4×200 relay squad — composed of Mitchell, Kaitlyn Castillo, Lori Martinez and Francesca Alvarado — has taken first place in four of five meets and posted a season-high time of 1:47.19 at the district meet two weeks ago.

“I really enjoy doing my solos, but I also really enjoy doing the relays,” Mitchell said. “The relays are a team effort, so I know I have to work super hard to help them get to where they want to be as well.”

“I think it’s been a really good season for us, especially knowing that we’ve worked really hard for it,” said Alvarado, a sophomore advancing to her first area meet in the triple jump as well. “Most of us here have been working for years to get here. It feels nice to be shining out there as a team after all this hard work.”

In total, Economedes will compete in 14 of 17 track and field events at the area meet with multiple competitors in several races.

The team’s success in a wide variety of events from sprinters and throwers to distance runners and hurdlers have helped the Jags motivate and push one another to the next level. The group is hoping that will help them send a record number of athletes to Region IV-6A meet in late April.

“I feel it does motivate us more, especially since we weren’t naturally on top,” Garcia said. “It’s more motivating to see my teammates grow and get to the top. We’ve all worked really hard to get to where we are now.”

