MISSION — Sharyland High’s Alan Guerrero is used to rumbling through defenders on the gridiron. The junior running back bruised his way to more than 1,000 yards on the ground this past season as the Rattlers’ starter.

Guerrero brings the same intensity on the soccer field, using his bulky frame and nimble footwork to get past defenses.

His strength and agility were on full display during Monday’s District 31-5A finale against PSJA Memorial.

After receiving a long pass from Juan Treviño, Guerrero muscled through a PSJA Memorial defender, before showing off his ball control to create space and get past another pair of Wolverines defenders.

Once free, the junior forward delivered a shot into the bottom right corner of the net, securing the Rattlers’ victory, as Sharyland High downed PSJA Memorial 2-0 on Monday at Richard Thompson.

“I just wanted to score honestly,” Guerrero said. “I want to score at all costs. If that means making moves or taking on guys, then so be it. I feel like football helps a lot. Both sports help each other. The strength from football helps me here and the speed in soccer helps me on the football field.”

Despite the loss, the Wolverines (5-3-6) clinch fourth in District 31-5A, punching their ticket to the postseason. They’ll open the postseason against District 32-5A champion Brownsville Porter at a date, time and location to be determined.

The victory moves the Rattlers to 7-2-5 to end district play, finishing as the No. 2 seed in their district. They’ll take on District 32-5A’s third-place team, the Brownsville Lopez Lobos, in a rematch from last season’s bi-district matchup.

“It was a tough game last year,” Sharyland High head coach Jorge Guerra said. “I’m sure they’re going to come at us. It’s going to be a very tough game again.”

Trailing 1-0, the Wolverines applied the pressure on the Rattlers’ defense, searching for the equalizer. PSJA Memorial nearly tied the game during the 60th minute, with Eliazar Yok heading a shot into the net before being called back for offsides.

Eight minutes later, PSJA Memorial’s Diego Piña struck the ball directly at goal off a crossing pass from Javier Garcia, but Sharyland High’s Jesus Juarez came up with the save.

Midway through the opening period, Guerra made some changes to his lineup, bringing in several bench players including senior midfielder Gilberto Torres.

Guerra made the move to rest some of his starters, while giving some of his bench playing time with the No. 2 seed already locked up after Friday’s contests.

During the final minutes of the first, Torres took control of the ball at the top left corner of the box. He delivered a curving strike past the goalkeeper and into the top right corner for his first career goal, putting his team ahead and never looking back.

“We’re feeling pretty good going into the playoffs,” Torres said. “It’s a big morale boost for the team. We just want to keep on winning and make it far. It was a great feeling finally getting my first goal on varsity and getting this win for the team.”

