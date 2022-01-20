HIDALGO — The Hidalgo Pirates remember the bitter taste of defeat at the end of last season. After advancing to the regional finals for the first time since 2015, Hidalgo fell 7-0 to eventual state champion Boerne.

The loss during the Region IV-4A finals hurt, Hidalgo defender Anthony Nava said. Still, the Pirates have used the defeat as fuel going into the 2022 campaign.

“It took us by surprise,” Nava said. “I think at the beginning we felt good. But we came in a bit confident. After the game, we couldn’t believe it. It’s difficult seeing the season end. Since then, we’ve been wanting our redemption. Of course, we remember. But it’s important to keep a fresh mind. We’re going to come with everything and we’re ready to play.”

The Pirates enter the season motivated by the loss to Boerne, hoping to capture their first state title since 2009.

With district play slated to kick off Jan. 28, the Pirates are gearing up for one final tune-up before their hunt for a state title, co-hosting the 15th annual Copa La Frontera tournament beginning at 2 p.m. today.

“For us, we’re hungry,” Hidalgo head coach Zeke Morales said. “We have a sense of revenge. We have a sense of, ‘Hey we got there, we can do better than we did last year.’ For us, the bar is set high. The bar is always high here at Hidalgo. The expectations ever since we won state over here have been state. We’re just working towards that goal.”

The Pirates return several key starters, including The Monitor’s 2021 Boys Soccer Co-Offensive Player of the Year Rey Cantu and District 31-4A First Team All-District defender Anthony Nava.

Although not being able to field a full healthy roster yet this season, the Pirates are confident as they prepare to wrap up nonconference play with the tournament this weekend.

“Our goals have always been high, but this year we have it to win it all,” Nava said. “The team looks good and, well, we’re ready to go.”

A total of 14 teams are slated to compete, featuring teams from across the Valley such as Progreso and Harlingen South, as well as a few teams from outside of the RGV, including last year’s Class 4A champion, the Boerne Greyhounds.

The teams are split into two groups of seven, with pool play taking place today, Friday and Saturday at Bill Pate Stadium in Hidalgo and Benny Layton Memorial Stadium in Elsa.

Bringing teams like Boerne down for the tournament will help prepare the Pirates for their journey to a state title, Morales said, pitting them against a different style of play than that normally seen in the RGV.

“This only elevates the level of competition down here for us,” Morales said. “Any time we can have schools from up there come down and play, we love it. It’s a different type of soccer. It’s more physical. So, we appreciate that. … Being able to bring teams like Boerne down here, it’s a huge plus for us and for any team in the Valley who wants to know what it takes to get to that level.”

While the Pirates have mostly moved past last season’s loss to Boerne, they’re itching to get back on the field against the Greyhounds during Saturday’s pool play finale.

Still, the Pirates aren’t stressing too much about the rematch, instead focusing on getting ready for a state title run.

“My mentality, it’s not really about getting revenge against Boerne anymore,” Cantu said. “Our mentality is more about playing as a team and accomplishing what we’ve always dream about. It’s about winning state. Like I said last year, if I don’t win any individual recognition, I don’t care. What I want is to win state with my team for our community, for the school.”

