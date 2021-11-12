MISSION — The Sharyland High Rattlers looked primed to advance to the second round of the postseason early during the third quarter, scoring their fourth straight touchdown to erase a 14-point deficit and take a two-touchdown lead over the Floresville Tigers.

The Tigers, however, responded with a knockout blow, reeling off five straight second-half touchdowns to defeat the Rattlers 56-35 in a Class 5A-DII bi-district round matchup Friday at Richard Thompson Stadium.

“We took their best punch and withstood it, but they came back with another punch in the third quarter, and we didn’t recover the same way,” Sharyland High head coach Craig Krell said. “It was just one of those tough things. We had some opportunities. Turnovers hurt and a couple of penalties hurt us. That was the difference in the ball game.”

Floresville running back Dareion Murphy provided the spark during the Tigers’ comeback run, scoring three touchdowns during the fourth quarter, including a 38-yard game-clinching touchdown burst down the middle on fourth-and-1.

Murphy finished with 27 carries for 245 yards and four touchdowns, while quarterback Braeden Fuller added three touchdown passes.

The Rattlers found themselves in a 14-point hole during the first quarter, allowing 180 total yards and three touchdowns on the Tigers’ first three possessions. Sharyland High’s defense buckled down after its slow start, holding the Tigers’ offense to only 53 yards during the second quarter.

Senior quarterback Orly Lopez backed his defense with an offensive onslaught of his own, leading the Rattlers on three straight scoring drives to take a 28-21 advantage into the break. Lopez completed 9-of-11 passes for 149 yards during that span, adding a pair of touchdown passes to Diego Zavala.

“First quarter we got punched on the face, at least on the defensive side of the ball,” Krell said. “We were able to tighten down everything and got back in the game and took the lead into the half.”

The Rattlers added their fourth straight touchdown during the third quarter, with Lopez hitting Alan Gonzalez in stride for a 42-yard touchdown, putting the Rattlers up 35-21.

Lopez finished with 227 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

The Tigers answered back on the following drive, sparking a five-touchdown second half, punching their ticket to the Class 5A DII area round.

The Rattlers finish their season with an 8-3 overall record while earning a share of the District 16-5A DII title during Krell’s first season as head coach.

“I’m proud as heck of these guys,” Krell said. “They’re great young men. Every time we ask them to do something they do it at 100 miles per hour. I couldn’t be any prouder of this group. This is a great group of seniors. I know we got a good core coming back next year. But this group is special because they were my first ones.”

[email protected]