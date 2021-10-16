PHARR — The PSJA North Raiders shook off a two-hour weather delay to run past rival PSJA High 49-23 in this year’s edition of the Tri-City Classic on Friday at PSJA Stadium.

The No. 5-ranked Raiders, according to the latest RGVSports.com top 10 poll, improve to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in District 31-6A, while the Bears fall to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in district.

Raiders senior running back Isaac Gonzalez led the way 193 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, while do-it-all athlete Jack Lugo ran for 142 yards and one touchdown on nine carries.

PSJA North Santiago Peña caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Julius Arredondo. The Raiders’ offense got creative late during the game as two offensive linemen — Ram Martinez and Ricardo Garza, rumbled their way into the end zone for PSJA North touchdowns.

PSJA High sophomore quarterback Jaime Lopez finished with 242 passing yards and three touchdowns, all of which were hauled in by junior receiver Christian Gamboa. Gamboa posted 185 receiving yards and three touchdowns on eight receptions.

PSJA North moves on to face La Joya Juarez-Lincoln (0-7, 0-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at PSJA Stadium in Pharr.

Next for PSJA High is a home game against La Joya High (2-4, 1-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

