Pharr native Victor “The Brick” Martinez scored a unanimous decision victory over Jacob Rosales on Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Martinez was awarded a contract with the UFC after his win.

Martinez (13-4) lost the first round to Rosales, but responded with non-stop pressure during rounds two and three to secure the win 29-28 on all three judge’s cards.

“I worked so hard for this opportunity and I’m just so happy to get this win. It’s for my mom and my dad,” Martinez said.

Martinez also set a record with 144 significant strikes landed, a new lightweight record on Dana White’s Contender Series.

The victory is Martinez’s seventh in a row.