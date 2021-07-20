Weslaco native Gilbert Urbina scored a first round submission victory with a rear-naked choke of Michael Gillmore on tonight’s episode of The Ultimate Fighter, the UFC’s mixed martial arts reality television series on ESPN+.

Originally scheduled to fight Miles Hunsinger at 185 pounds, Hunsinger elected not to fight after suffering a Grade II MCL sprain. Gillmore stepped in on two days’ notice and Urbina made quick work of him with a dominant performance. Urbina took his back almost immediately, got the fight to the ground, landed some punishing blows before locking up the submission.

“This is for all my Mexican people. My brothers, the Urbina brothers. We’re the best, y’all know this. All respect,” Urbina said after his win. “I wanted to go out there and out on an MMA masterpiece.”

“Taking a fight on two days’ notice is a lot to ask from anybody. Michael did it and I was very impressed by that,” UFC President Dana White said. “But once they got in the octagon, Gilbert just overwhelmed him, finished him early, and it was a very impressive win for Gilbert to wrap up the quarterfinals round.”

Urbina, who is following in the footsteps of his older brothers Hector and Eli who also competed in The Ultimate Fighter, advances to the semifinals in the 185 pound division where he’ll face Tresean Gore. A win would move Urbina to The Ultimate Fighter finals where the winner will be rewarded a UFC contract.

“I’m going to keep handling business. It’s all I know since I was a 5-year-old kid,” Urbina said. “A little cabron just chasing my dreams, following my big brothers. Seeing Hector get in the UFC at a young age, seeing my older brother Eli get in the Contender Series and Ultimate Fighter, as well. Now, it’s my turn. I’m going to put my hand down for my brothers and pick them right up because we all deserve it, man. It’s all love.”

The four semifinals fights are scheduled to take place over the next few weeks on Tuesday night on ESPN+ at 8 p.m.

