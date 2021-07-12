TAAF regional track & field meet to be held in Brownsville

Track & field athletes from across the Rio Grande Valley will be competing in Brownsville today and Wednesday in the 2021 Texas Amateur Athletics Federation Region 2 meet.

This marks the first time hosting the event, which was delayed one week because of weather, for the Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department. Field events will start at 8:30 a.m. on both days of competition at Sams Memorial Stadium.

The Region 2 meet is one of 17 regional meets serving as a qualifier for the state meet, which will be held July 29-Aug. 1 at Cabaniss Athletic Complex in Corpus Christi as part of the TAAF Summer Games of Texas. The top three individuals and top three relay teams in each event across the divisions will advance to state.

Athletes from 6 to 8 years old will be competing in seven boys and girls divisions.

The Border Track Club, La Villa Summer Track Club, Mid-Valley Track Club and Weslaco High Summer Track teams are some of the Region 2 members. The city of Brownsville is anticipating more than 1,000 participants.

The track & field meet will be open to the public. Admission will range between $3-10.

“It is an exciting time for the city of Brownsville to have the incredible opportunity to host this track and field meet, and for our community to participate in this competitive event, so we feel honored that TAAF selected our city as the host site,” mayor Trey Mendez said in a press release. “It is an absolute thrill to bring athletes and fans to this grand collection of meets that will highlight these communities’ talents.”

ccruz@valleystar.com