Ten Rio Grande Valley high school boys basketball standouts were named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) All-Region teams Friday.

Weslaco High senior Andrew Olmeda was the lone player from the area to land on the All-Region IV-6A team. The Panthers’ guard helped lead his squad to the District 32-6A championship and an area-round playoff appearance.

Three players — McAllen High’s Robert Canul, McAllen Memorial’s Arian Elizondo and Brownsville Pace’s Cristian Guajardo — earned spots on the All-Region IV-5A team.

Canul and Elizondo led the Bulldogs and Mustangs, respectively, to District 31-5A co-championships by going 12-2 in league play. Guajardo spearheaded the District 32-5A champion Vikings, who won the title with a 14-0 district record.

Two pairs of teammates — Santa Rosa’s David Bazaldua and CJ Olivarez and San Perlita’s Max Graciani and Ely Terry — were named All-Region IV-3A and All-Region IV-1A, respectively. Rio Hondo’s Ethan Jeradiah and Santa Maria’s Chris Ibarra rounded out the RGV honorees on the All-Region IV-4A and All-Region IV-2A teams.