PHARR — PSJA High won two one-run games against Mission High and Edinburg Vela to start spring break. The Bears left no doubt about their third game in three days as PSJA High dominated PSJA North for a 15-0 win in six innings on Wednesday at PSJA North High School.

“Three really tough district games, but I think what prepared us for this was those out of town tournaments,” PSJA head coach Marco Guajardo said. “These guys have gotten so close, they’re hungry and they don’t back down. We were down Monday, down Tuesday and came back and kept fighting. Right now, we need to keep rolling.”

The Bears’ offense exploded for four runs during the second inning and nine more during the top of the sixth to secure the 10-run rule. Six different Bears players — Orly Castillo, Nevin Herrera, Jacob Delgadillo, Nyles Alvarez, Diego Gomez and Juan Ramos — finished with two RBIs.

“Our hitting has been our strong point, they’re really hitting the ball well. One through nine, everybody’s been doing very well,” Guajardo said. “This is probably one of the best lineups we’ve had in a while.

PSJA High left-handed pitcher Austin Flores went all six innings and struck out 11, while allowing two hits and two walks.

“Austin has been automatic. Ever since last year, he’s been our top guy,” Guajardo said. “I said to him, ‘It’s a Bears-Raiders rivalry game. You got the mound.’ He said, ‘I want it coach.’ Every time he’s taken the mound this year, he’s had a performance like that. We’re proud of him and he’s really tough.

PSJA High (15-4, 5-0) returns to action against La Joya High at 7 p.m. Tuesday at PSJA High School.

The Raiders (14-5, 3-2) will look to bounce back against La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Juarez-Lincoln High School.

