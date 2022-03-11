EDINBURG — Five pounds is all that separates McAllen Memorial’s Marcos De Ochoa and Harlingen South’s Caleb Davis — the top two ranked super heavyweight powerlifters in Texas.
While the two never competed at the same meet during the regular season, each has pushed each other, taking turns atop the state standings leaderboard.
“I’m just really stoked to have somebody to compete with and it just gets my blood boiling. It’s just amazing,” De Ochoa said. “There’s always going to be competition no matter what, so you can just learn from it, or just die, and I like to learn from it.”
De Ochoa and Davis will take another step toward potentially winning a state title while competing against each other at the Texas High School Powerlifters Association Region V Division I Championships at 9 a.m. Saturday at South Middle School in Edinburg.
Powerlifters can punch their ticket to the THSPA State Championships, scheduled for March 25 and 26 at Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene, in two ways: by finishing first or second in their respective weight class at the regional meet, or by posting a qualifying total set for each weight class at regionals. Totals are determined by the combined weight successfully lifted in three events: squat, bench press and deadlift.
De Ochoa, the defending super heavyweight Region V Division I champion and fourth-place finisher at last year’s state meet, sits second in the state with 1,775 total pounds — 750 squat, 405 bench, 620 deadlift.
De Ochoa posted his 1,775 total on Feb. 17 at the Valley View Invitational District Meet, topping Davis’ 1,770 total recorded at the Edcouch-Elsa Invitational on Feb. 11. Two days after De Ochoa hit 1,775, Davis leapfrogged him with a 1,780 at the Harlingen South Slaying Weights Meet on Feb. 19.
“I’m excited to see two Valley boys go at it for No. 1 and No. 2 in the state,” Memorial powerlifting coach Joe Guerra said. “Region V, the Rio Grande Valley to me and to a lot of people, is the strongest in Texas, and these two gentlemen are amazing. They haven’t been to the same meet against each other all season, so this will be the first time they go against each other on the same platform. And then you’ll see it again two weeks after that at the state championships and hopefully we can get No. 1 or No. 2 in the state of Texas.”
De Ochoa has increased his total just this season by 190 pounds from 1,585 to 1,775. Davis has upped his from 1,660 to 1,780.
While De Ochoa loves the competition, he also loves to have fun. He can be spotted at powerlifting meets wearing a cowboy hat or a Hawaiian button up shirt cheering everybody on with a smile on his face — even his competition.
“Just have fun. Don’t put pressure on yourself,” he said. “A lot of people I see when they’re lifting sometimes say, ‘I need to get this lift, I need to get this lift.’ Nah, nah, nah — just have fun, just do you. Doing you is the best thing ever. You never know, you might get a PR (personal record) or beyond that. It’s just being yourself and doing you.”
Weslaco East captured last year’s Region V Division I team title with 18 points, Los Fresnos finished second with 17, and three schools tied for third with 15 points. Points are awarded for the top five finishes in this manner — 7, 5, 3, 2 and 1.
While Division I action starts Saturday, the 2022 Region V Division II, III and IV Championships begin today and continue Saturday at Bishop High School.
Division I regional leaders in their weight classes include McAllen High’s Felipe Garza (114 pounds, 1,065 total); Donna North’s Louie Cavazos (123 pounds, 1,185 total); Brownsville Veterans’ Anthony Ayala (132 pounds, 1,155 total); Edcouch-Elsa’s Ever Crispin (148 pounds, 1,505 total); PSJA High’s Ramiro Yanez (165 pounds, 1,455 total); Weslaco High’s Sergio Lerma (181 pounds, 1,655 total); Mercedes’ Miguel Jimenez (198 pounds, 1,635 total); Los Fresnos’ Anthony Elvir (220 pounds, 1,815 total); and Brownsville Rivera’s Matthew Ybarbo (308 pounds, 1,640 total).
BOYS POWERLIFTING REGIONAL QUALIFIERS
Division I
114 lb. – Felipe Garza, McAllen High; Justin Chapa, Edinburg Vela; Jay Vasquez, Weslaco East; Deandre Moody, Donna North; Jacob Martinez, Donna North; Erik Orta, Victoria West; Ethan Hernandez, Harlingen South; Dante Silva, Sharyland High; John Paul Acosta, Victoria West; Kody Estes, Donna High; Benigno Garcia, Donna High; Mark Ochoa, Gregory-Portland; Brandon Perez, Victoria West (Alternate); Marcos Salinas, Weslaco High (Alt.)
123 lb. – Louie Cavazos, Donna North; Nate Martinez, Weslaco East; Tyler Martinez, Edcouch-Elsa; Jorge Martinez, Los Fresnos; Luis Garcia, Sharyland Pioneer; Joe Hernandez, Los Fresnos; Thomas Sandoval, Los Fresnos; Angel Rivera, McAllen Memorial; Josh Perez, Los Fresnos; Matthew Mancias, Brownsville Hanna; Shiv Ranchhod, Gregory-Portlland; Trystan Rojas, Edcouch-Elsa; Alex Montemayor, Sharyland High (Alt.)
132 lb. – Anthony Ayala, Brownsville Veterans; Gabriel Garza, Brownsville Lopez; Francisco Villarreal, Laredo Nixon; Ceyth Grevey, Victoria East; Michael Morgan, PSJA Memorial; Eric Gonzalez, Weslaco High; Matthew Elizondo, Harlingen High; Jason Duarte, Weslaco High; Gabriel Andrade, Brownsville Rivera; Jacob Solis, PSJA High; Ulises Enriquez, Mercedes; Isaac Lozano, Roma; Brenden Gonzalez, PSJA Memorial (Alt.)
148 lb. – Ever Crispin, Edcouch-Elsa; Jesus Pardo, Brownsville Rivera; Nick Moreno, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln; Tyler Rosales, PSJA North; Marcus Saenz, Weslaco High; Dylan Ybarra, San Benito; Isaiah Perales, Harlingen High; Gilbert Garcia, Brownsville Hanna; Israel Ramos, Brownsville Pace; Evan Zamora, Weslaco High; Kyle Yanez, Edinburg Vela; Isaias Salinas, McAllen Memorial; Thomas Rivera, Sharyland Pioneer (Alt.)
165 lb. – Ramiro Yanez, PSJA High; Allan Benavides, Edinburg North; Justin Rosas, Brownsville Veterans; Marckopolo Cavazos, Mission Veterans; Angel Cantu, La Joya Palmview; Devin Aguilar, Edinburg North; Jacob Olivarez, PSJA Memorial; Harley Rios, Weslaco High; Jonah Villarreal, Edinburg Vela; Jose Hernandez, Brownsville Rivera; Jacob Broussard, Brownsville Hanna; Edgar Duran, PSJA North; Sam Burton; Los Fresnos (Alt.)
181 lb. – Sergio Lerma, Weslaco High; Jael Bernal, PSJA High; Juan Saenz, Edinburg North; Josue Ceron, Los Fresnos; Izaac Parra, Harlingen South; Fidencio Ortega, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln; Luis De Hoyos, Mission Veterans; Javier Ornelas, Mission Veterans; Randal Delgado, Victoria East; Jonathan Maldonado, Edinburg High; Othon Elizondo, Edinburg Economedes; Daniel Martinez, Victoria East, Ethan Soto, PSJA North (Alt.)
198 lb. – Miguel Jimenez, Mercedes; Seth Neibrandt, Victoria West; Bobby Flores, Edinburg High; Zeke Aguilar, Los Fresnos; Zeke Cuadros, Mission High; John Vasquez, Edinburg Vela; Jose Zavala, Weslaco East; Gerado Enriquez, Laredo Alexander; Sebastian Lozano, Brownsville Hanna; Ray Pecina, La Joya Palmview; Jose Cavazos, McAllen Rowe; Anthony Del Angel, Sharyland Pioneer; Jesus Garcia, Edinburg Vela (Alt.); Benito Sanchez, Laredo United South (Alt.)
220 lb. – Anthony Elvir, Los Fresnos; Roan Galvan, Mercedes; Christian Hernandez, Mission High; Yael Herrera, Edinburg High; Nathan Evans, Los Fresnos; Santos Avalos, Brownsville Hanna; Josue Moralez, Weslaco East; Javier Garcia, Donna North; Isaac Sanchez, PSJA High; J.J. Johnson, McAllen Memorial; Damian Diaz, Victoria West; Gael Soto, Laredo United South; Juan Cantu, McAllen High (Alt.)
242 lb. – Ryan Cain, Victoria East; Justyn Esquivel, Edcouch-Elsa; Noe Castillo, Weslaco East; Kelvin Flores, Weslaco East; Ryan Creasy, McAllen Rowe; Daniel Ramirez, Los Fresnos; Jesus Hernandez, Brownsville Rivera; Mark Lara, Gregory-Portland; Joseph Guerra, Edinburg Economedes; Isaac Gonzalez, Weslaco East; Christoval Villarreal, McAllen High; Nate Garcia, San Benito; Adaen Sanchez, PSJA North (Alt.)
275 lb. – Kristian Jimenez, Laredo Alexander; Dante Ramones, Edinburg North; Anthony Garcia, PSJA North; Carlos Rodriguez, McAllen Memorial; Justin Sandoval, Edcouch-Elsa; Aiden Safford, Rio Grande City; Edgar Otero, Donna North; Macario, Victoria East; John Avila, Brownsville Hanna; Jesus Garcia, Roma; Abraham Villalon, Brownsville Porter; Abraham Lozano, Brownsville Rivera; Kevin Garcia, Brownsville Pace (Alt.)
308 lb. – Matthew Ybarbo, Brownsville Rivera; Thomas Santillan, Weslaco High; Jaime Palafox, Los Fresnos; Abisai Tijerina, Edinburg Economedes; Anthony Huizar, Del Rio; Marco Gamez, Edinburg Vela; Ray Holloman, Brownsville Veterans; Oscar De La Cruz, PSJA Southwest; Amadeo Sanchez, Edinburg High; Cooper Kliem, Victoria East; Frank Medina, San Benito; Deven Martinez, Edcouch-Elsa; Jose Martinez, San Benito (Alt.)
Super Heavyweight lb. – Caleb Davis, Harlingen South; Marcos De Ochoa, McAllen Memorial; Jamarion Owens, Mercedes; German Woo, Brownsville Hanna; Dexter Delgado, Harlingen South; Juan Barrera, Edcouch-Elsa; Isaias Garcia, La Joya Palmview; Pedro Martinez, Edinburg Economedes; Manny Torres, Laredo Cigarroa; Martin Maldonado, Edcouch-Elsa; Julio Moreno, Rio Grande City; Ehud Mendez, Laredo Alexander; Gerado Medrano, Laredo Johnson (Alt.)
Division II
114 lb. – Leo Ruiz, Hidalgo; Juventino Guerrero, Hidalgo; Gustavo Guerrero, Port Isabel; Derek Perez, Rio Hondo; Diego Garcia Rio Hondo; Marc Leos, La Feria; Alvaro Valdez, Hidalgo
123 lb. – Jaden Lopez, Port Isabel; Christian Lozano, Rio Hondo
132 lb. – Jorge Guajardo, Port Isabel; Dorian Ramirez, Hidalgo
148 lb. – David Hernandez, Port Isabel; Jose Barrientos, Rio Hondo; Tomas Arredondo, Rio Hondo; Nicholas Morales, La Feria
165 lb. – Miguel Barrera, Hidalgo; Derrin Valdez, Port Isabel; Robert Peña, Grulla; Christian Sosa, La Feria; Ricky Rodriguez, Port Isabel
181 lb. – Evan Sanchez, La Feria; Travis Menchaca, La Feria; Christian Ferrone, Port Isabel; Christopher Guerrero, Raymondville
198 lb. – Manuel Flores, Rio Hondo; Matthew Jimenez, Raymondville; David Garza, La Feria
220 lb. – Orlando Morales, La Feria; Kaleb Clinton, Port Isabel; Ezequiel Palesitna, Port Isabel; Ronnie Guerra, Zapata
242 lb. – Antonio Marroquin, La Feria; Abelino Lopez, Grulla; Kane Martinez, Hidalgo
275 lb. – Matthew Lopez, Rio Hondo; Saul Hernandez, Hidalgo; Ruben Perez, Rio Hondo; Michael Garza, Rio Hondo; Benjamin Rios, Grulla
308 lb. – Scott Atkinson, Rio Hondo; Rudy Sanchez, La Feria; Guadalupe Bazan, Grulla; Manuel Ramirez, Rio Hondo
Super heavyweight – Nick Gomez, Raymondville; Miguel Chavarria, Rio Hondo; Leesandro Martinez, Grulla; Ricardo Barba, La Feria; Juan Villegas, Rio Hondo
Division III
114 lb. – Fabian Solis, Edinburg IDEA; Julian Betancourt, Lyford
123 lb. – Steve Vargas, Edinburg Quest
132 lb. – Gabriel Chavez, Lyford; Diego Cruz, Santa Rosa
148 lb. – Oscar Garza, Edinburg IDEA; Diego Perez, Edinburg Quest
165 lb. – Victor Rubalcaba, Lyford; Ethan Moreno, Lyford
220 lb. – Carlos Martinez, Lyford; Antonio Saldana, Santa Rosa
275 lb. – Julian Moreno, Santa Rosa
308 lb. – Gerardo Rios, Santa Rosa; Nelson Quintero, Edinburg IDEA
Super heavyweight: Ricardo Barba, La Feria; Juan Villegas, Rio Hondo
Division IV
132 lb. – Jacob Espericueta, La Villa
148 lb. – AJ Contreras, La Villa; Jayden Silguero, La Villa
198 lb. – Jerry Reyes, La Villa; Ever Reyes, La Villa
308 lb. – Jaime Elissetche, La Villa