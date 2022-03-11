EDINBURG — Five pounds is all that separates McAllen Memorial’s Marcos De Ochoa and Harlingen South’s Caleb Davis — the top two ranked super heavyweight powerlifters in Texas.

While the two never competed at the same meet during the regular season, each has pushed each other, taking turns atop the state standings leaderboard.

“I’m just really stoked to have somebody to compete with and it just gets my blood boiling. It’s just amazing,” De Ochoa said. “There’s always going to be competition no matter what, so you can just learn from it, or just die, and I like to learn from it.”

De Ochoa and Davis will take another step toward potentially winning a state title while competing against each other at the Texas High School Powerlifters Association Region V Division I Championships at 9 a.m. Saturday at South Middle School in Edinburg.

Powerlifters can punch their ticket to the THSPA State Championships, scheduled for March 25 and 26 at Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene, in two ways: by finishing first or second in their respective weight class at the regional meet, or by posting a qualifying total set for each weight class at regionals. Totals are determined by the combined weight successfully lifted in three events: squat, bench press and deadlift.

De Ochoa, the defending super heavyweight Region V Division I champion and fourth-place finisher at last year’s state meet, sits second in the state with 1,775 total pounds — 750 squat, 405 bench, 620 deadlift.

De Ochoa posted his 1,775 total on Feb. 17 at the Valley View Invitational District Meet, topping Davis’ 1,770 total recorded at the Edcouch-Elsa Invitational on Feb. 11. Two days after De Ochoa hit 1,775, Davis leapfrogged him with a 1,780 at the Harlingen South Slaying Weights Meet on Feb. 19.

“I’m excited to see two Valley boys go at it for No. 1 and No. 2 in the state,” Memorial powerlifting coach Joe Guerra said. “Region V, the Rio Grande Valley to me and to a lot of people, is the strongest in Texas, and these two gentlemen are amazing. They haven’t been to the same meet against each other all season, so this will be the first time they go against each other on the same platform. And then you’ll see it again two weeks after that at the state championships and hopefully we can get No. 1 or No. 2 in the state of Texas.”

De Ochoa has increased his total just this season by 190 pounds from 1,585 to 1,775. Davis has upped his from 1,660 to 1,780.

While De Ochoa loves the competition, he also loves to have fun. He can be spotted at powerlifting meets wearing a cowboy hat or a Hawaiian button up shirt cheering everybody on with a smile on his face — even his competition.

“Just have fun. Don’t put pressure on yourself,” he said. “A lot of people I see when they’re lifting sometimes say, ‘I need to get this lift, I need to get this lift.’ Nah, nah, nah — just have fun, just do you. Doing you is the best thing ever. You never know, you might get a PR (personal record) or beyond that. It’s just being yourself and doing you.”

Weslaco East captured last year’s Region V Division I team title with 18 points, Los Fresnos finished second with 17, and three schools tied for third with 15 points. Points are awarded for the top five finishes in this manner — 7, 5, 3, 2 and 1.

While Division I action starts Saturday, the 2022 Region V Division II, III and IV Championships begin today and continue Saturday at Bishop High School.

Division I regional leaders in their weight classes include McAllen High’s Felipe Garza (114 pounds, 1,065 total); Donna North’s Louie Cavazos (123 pounds, 1,185 total); Brownsville Veterans’ Anthony Ayala (132 pounds, 1,155 total); Edcouch-Elsa’s Ever Crispin (148 pounds, 1,505 total); PSJA High’s Ramiro Yanez (165 pounds, 1,455 total); Weslaco High’s Sergio Lerma (181 pounds, 1,655 total); Mercedes’ Miguel Jimenez (198 pounds, 1,635 total); Los Fresnos’ Anthony Elvir (220 pounds, 1,815 total); and Brownsville Rivera’s Matthew Ybarbo (308 pounds, 1,640 total).

BOYS POWERLIFTING REGIONAL QUALIFIERS