McALLEN — After McAllen High’s 2020-21 campaign ended in the Region IV-5A final, the round of the UIL state playoffs known as the Elite 8, there was one common prevailing thought amongst the Bulldogs returning for another season: “Let’s do it again next year.”

Now, McHi is one victory away from a second consecutive trip to a regional final. The only thing standing in its way is a Region IV-5A semifinal against Boerne-Champion at 5:30 p.m. today at Littleton Gym in San Antonio in the Region IV tournament.

“Expectations were high because of last year. We didn’t want it to be a one-time thing — we wanted to come back and do it again, which is what we’re doing,” senior guard Robert Canul said. “Hopefully, we can win this next game, make it to the Elite 8 again and advance further than that.”

The winner between McHi (32-8, 12-2) and Boerne-Champion (31-6, 14-2) advances to the Region IV-5A final at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to face the winner of tonight’s second semifinal between Corpus Christi Veterans and San Antonio Veterans. All games take place at Littleton Gym in San Antonio.

The Bulldogs broke through to their second straight Sweet 16 by defeating Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 42-38 on Tuesday in the regional quarterfinals. McHi attacked the Hornets in waves. Four different Bulldogs led the team in points in each of the game’s four quarters.

“We all have the same common goal and it’s to win. We all want to win so badly, and when it comes down to it, we all play together and get the job done,” Robert Canul said.

Senior and sophomore brothers Robert and Danny Canul scored 14 and 11 points apiece, respectively, to lead McHi. The Canuls came up large from mid-range and beyond the arc, taking and making big shots. Danny Canul said the two developed the ability by battling against each other.

“One thing that we’ve always done is shoot game-like shots when we train. It’ll be the first one to 10 wins and it’s always a competition,” he said. “It’s always, ‘I’m going to beat him, I’m the better shooter,’ and that type of intensity has helped us get ready for these shots. Always trying to beat each other prepared us for these big moments.”

The Bulldogs are prepared for another big moment — a regional semifinal test against Boerne-Champion. The Chargers finished the regular season as the No. 21-ranked team in Class 5A, according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings.

Boerne-Champion earned its way to the Sweet 16 by defeating Buda Johnson 61-56 in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday.

“We’re both showing up to play, both putting on a uniform, warming up the same way and playing the same game,” Danny Canul said. “You just have to give it your all and leave it on the floor. The team that plays with no regrets is going to win the game.”

“It’s an accomplishment. We’ve been working at this all season — all it’s been is hard work,” Danny Canul added. “We knew since last year we wanted to do this again. All these moments, we wanted to experience them again, and that’s what all this work has been for — this time right now.”

