Spotting Talent: Valley playing host to larger powerlifting meets

The 2022 Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association (THSWPA) Region V Championships powered up Monday morning at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg and will continue through Wednesday.

It is the first time that all three divisions, including all small to large schools have competed together in the Rio Grande Valley.

Lifters can punch their tickets to the state meet in three ways: finishing in the top two in their respective weight class at the regional meet, reaching the weight class’ automatic qualifying total at the regional meet, or being one of the top two lifters in their respective UIL classification at the regional meet. Totals are the combined total of weight lifted in the bench press, deadlift and squat.

Division II (Class 4A Large and Small School) competes Tuesday while Division I (Class 6A Large and Small School) closes out the three-day event Wednesday. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. each day.