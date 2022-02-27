EDINBURG — Bert Ogden Arena will host the top high school girls powerlifters from across South Texas at the 2022 Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association (THSWPA) Region V Championships from Monday through Wednesday in Edinburg.

The meet begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday with Division III — Class 1A/2A and Class 3A Large and Small School. Tuesday’s action begins at the same time with Division II — Class 4A Large and Small School. The final day of the regional meet will feature Division I — Class 6A and Class 5A Large and Small School — starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“We did it for Division I last year and it worked out so well that I decided to go ahead and bring in Division II and III into the fold. It’s going to be a great meet,” said Christian Navarro, Edcouch-Elsa’s athletic director/head football coach and THSWPA region I and II director. “Because it’s such a big venue, a huge arena, parents can see their kids compete and enjoy those precious moments that they have at the high school that they won’t get to see again. You know how it is, bring welita, bring welito — bring grandma, bring grandpa — because it is a huge venue and we welcome all.”

Lifters can punch their tickets to the state meet in three ways this week: finishing in the top two in their respective weight class at the regional meet, reaching the weight class’ automatic qualifying total at the regional meet, or being one of the top two lifters in their respective UIL classification at the regional meet. Totals are the combined total amount of weight lifted in the bench press, deadlift and squat.

Some powerlifters, like Sharyland Pioneer’s Iliana Vasquez, have been on track to qualify for the state meet since the start of the season. One more performance of hitting her total mark of 870 pounds will lead to her second straight trip to state. Vasquez ranks first in the region at 123 pounds in the 5A small school classification.

“I have a really good shot at state. I’ve already hit the state total and I’ll have to do it again at regionals, but my numbers are pretty high and I’m confident,” she said.

The Edcouch-Elsa girls powerlifting team qualified 23 girls for this year’s regional meet.

The Yellow Jackets have eight lifters who sit atop their respective weight classes in the 5A small school classification — Anabel Martinez (97-pound weight class, 730 total), Adrienne Anzaldua (105 pounds, 730 total) Georgina Alaniz (132 pounds, 950 total) Mia Gonzalez (165 pounds, 950 total) Soila Moreno (181 pounds, 940 total) Emma Garza (198 pounds, 925 total) Yadhira De Los Santos (220 pounds, 905 total) and Aisha Garcia (259+, 1,225 total).

Together, the Yellow Jackets’ 2021 girls powerlifting team captured the THSWPA Class 5A state championship. They hope to build momentum at regionals before heading to this year’s state meet. The 2022 THSWPA State Championships will take place March 16-19 at American Bank Center Exhibit Hall in Corpus Christi.

In 2025-26, Bert Ogden Arena will host the THSWPA state championships featuring the top powerlifters across Texas. Navarro said the meet will not only bring a spotlight to the strength of Rio Grande Valley powerlifters, but also help the area financially in the process.

“It’ll be the first of its kind of any type of state championship held in the RGV. It should bring in an excess of $5 million for our local communities, that’s how much money this type of event generates and I’m happy to be a part of it,” he said.

GIRLS POWERLIFTING REGIONAL QUALIFIERS

Class 6A

97 lb. – Allison Ambriz, Edinburg High (510 Total); Daniela Maximo, Harlingen South (690); Lenny Garcia, La Joya High (280); Clarissa Rodriguez, Los Fresnos (570); Alondra Tefertiller, Los Fresnos (570); Ariana Elizondo, Los Fresnos (550); Kambryn Salinas, Los Fresnos (540); Angelina Zuniga, San Benito (640); Aubrey Medina, Weslaco High (475)

105 lb. – Ashley Gonzalez Donna North (545); Arieannah Carrillo, Edinburg High (540); Adelyda Maldonado, Edinburg Economedes (530); Lizbeth Vallejo, Edinburg North (220); Valerie Garza, Harlingen South (565); Tyler Martin, Los Fresnos (700); Anyssa Donez, Los Fresnos (600); Mikayli Arellano, Los Fresnos (595); Alexi Flores, Los Fresnos (545); Madison Garcia, PSJA High (825); Alyssa Baker, San Benito (500); Valeria Quiroz, Weslaco High (570)

114 lb. – Allison Savedra, Brownsville Hanna (635); Briana Fuentes, Donna North (605); Yamileth Hernandez, Edinburg High (580); Jade Guzman, Edinburg High (570); Jaidy Alcala, Edinburg North (535); Brianna Salazar, Harlingen South (615); Hailey Martin, Los Fresnos (820); Alondra Salas, Los Fresnos (635); Fernanda Arellano, Los Fresnos (610); Kiara Cepeda, San Benito (570); Samantha Espinoza, Weslaco High (555)

123 lb. – Allison Savedra, Brownsville Hanna (635); Danica Rivera, Edinburg High (630); Dariana Gonzalez, Edinburg Vela (650); Elyda Longoria, Harlingen South (710); Sarahi Rodriguez, Harlingen South (660); Alyssa Castillo, Harlingen South (585); Miranda Escamilla, Los Fresnos (960); Anguela Carrizalez, Los Fresnos (765); Ayleen Perez, Mission High (675); Sarah Rodriguez, PSJA North (605); Jenissa Siles, San Benito (625); Belinda Arizpe, San Benito (585); Rebecca Becerra, Weslaco High (800)

132 lb. – Annissa Gomez, Edinburg High (750); Jennah Sandoval, Edinburg High (750); Camila Garcia, Edinburg Economedes (690); Jimena Quintanilla-Reyes, Edinburg Vela (735); Chelsie Castro, Harlingen High (680); Haiden Perales, Harlingen High (675); Keily Guzman, La Joya High (855); Annette Cardenas, Los Fresnos (775); Evanee Salinas, Los Fresnos (675); Aleena Chavez, Mission High (850); Estephanie Hernandez, San Benito (720); Alyssa Nino, San Benito (700); Leandra Machuca, San Benito (690); Monika Vargas, Weslaco High (735)

148 lb. – Franki Zavala, Brownsville Hanna (730); Rubi Suarez, Edinburg High (805); Denisse Serna, Edinburg High (800); Julie Benitez, Edinburg Vela (830); Carly Leal, Edinburg Vela (785); Allyson Campos, Harlingen High (775); Ashley Cruz, Harlingen High (740); Julie Valdez, Harlingen High (730); Carol Longoria, Los Fresnos (905); Emma Garza, Los Fresnos (730); Brianna Marquez, Mission High (1005); Abby Yzaguirre, PSJA North (765); Emily Lozoya, Weslaco High (770)

165 lb. – Ameerah Gonzalez, Brownsville Hanna (905); Lynette Herrera Edinburg High (795); Mia Dominguez, Edinburg High (755); Ashley Chavez, Edinburg Economedes (1000); Polet Tijerina, Edinburg Economedes (890); Valerie Estrada, Edinburg North (755); Ava Mccann, Edinburg Vela (820); Zadie Flores, Edinburg Vela (790); Elissa Duran, Edinburg Vela (785); Destiny Perez, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln (785); Janelle Aleman, Los Fresnos (865); Madison Garcia, PSJA High (825); Julissa Nino, San Benito (875)

181 lb. – Aracely Perera, Donna North (655); Jennifer Colmenero, Edinburg High (690); Aliyah Martinez, Edinburg Economedes (705); Trinity Guzman, Edinburg North (820); Raquel Uvalle, Harlingen High (865); Demi Lopez, Harlingen South (690); Tori Medina, Harlingen South (685); Liz Perez, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln (845); Ashlynn Montes, PSJA North (820); Jaden Ybarra, San Benito (890); Hannah Trunnell, San Benito (660); Mariana Quiroz, Weslaco High (940)

198 lb. – Anahi Garcia, Edinburg Economedes (1105); Perla Castillo, Edinburg Economedes (715); Sofia Lopez, Edinburg North (840); Jocelyn Garza, Edinburg Vela (795); Aliyah Eunvio, Harlingen South (645); Viktoria Rivera, Edinburg North (685) Krystina Infante, Los Fresnos (895); Saida Arreola, Los Fresnos (870); Kimberly Almazan, Los Fresnos (830); Makayla Atkinson, Los Fresnos (805); Maria Casillas, PSJA North (1010); Mia Munoz, San Benito (730)

220 lb. – Elsa Raya, Brownsville Hanna (905); Karelly Jimenez, Brownsville Hanna (865); Yesenia Rodriguez, Brownsville Rivera (825); Alyssa Alvarado, Edinburg High (870); Karina Garcia, Edinburg High (825); Siomara Garcia, Edinburg Economedes (975); Emily Gonzalez, Edinburg Vela (735); Amy Saucedo, Harlingen South (775); Karina Medina, Los Fresnos (975); Alyssa Brock, Los Fresnos (945); Hailey Cuevas, PSJA North (915); Shaelee Rodriguez, Weslaco High (810); Trisha Cardenas, Weslaco High (725)

259 lb. – Emily Solis, Brownsville Hanna (895); Genesis Coss, Donna North (855); Alexis Aguirre, Donna North (505); Elsa Reyna, Edinburg High (820); Mikaela Rodriguez, Edinburg Vela (805); Arissa Sanchez, Los Fresnos (835); Roni Saldana, Los Fresnos (820); Erika Guerrero, Mission High (1195); Aliyah Zuniga, PSJA High (540); Sara Arista, PSJA North (890)

259+ lb. – Daniella Cedillo; Edinburg High (680); Julia Medellin, Edinburg North (715); Aridna Garza, Harlingen High High (505); Gabby Flores, La Joya High (490); Briana Arce, Los Fresnos (780); Jaslyn Estrella, San Benito (950); Leslie Montelongo, Weslaco High (1060); Breanna Amos, Weslaco High (855)

Class 5A Large Division

97 lb. – Mia De Los Santos, Brownsville Lopez (550); Evelyn Trevino, La Joya Palmview (515); Trinity Gonzalez, McAllen High (545); Ashley Dominguez, McAllen High (440); Dayah Enriquez, McAllen High (665); Angelina Lopez, McAllen Rowe (450); Joanne Garza, Rio Grande City (570)

105 lb. – Destiny Torres, Brownsville Lopez (670); Miranda Vidal, Brownsville Veterans (535); Kassandra Falcon, McAllen Memorial (670); Jayden Caratachea, McAllen Rowe (500); Nayelly Garcia, Rio Grande City (555); Leah Galvan, Weslaco East (705); Natalie Martinez, Weslaco East (650)

114 lb. – Daniella De la Torre, Brownsville Pace (670); Ollie Valdez, Brownsville Veterans (700); Mia Ibarra, Brownsville Veterans (665); Roxanne Cantu, Donna High (660); Julie Tamez, La Joya Palmview (715); Dinorah Galvan, La Joya Palmview (710); Leslie Sequera, McAllen High (675); Melany Duarte, McAllen High (610); Luna Cuevas, McAllen Memorial (660); Sarah Pedroza, McAllen Memorial (605); Marlene Martinez, McAllen Memorial (510); Ailitsy Cantu, Rio Grande City (535)

123 lb. – Destiny Torres, Brownsville Lopez (670); Alanis Lozano, Donna High (605); Laila Jackson, McAllen High (610); Cassidy Gomez, McAllen Rowe (545); Jennifer Rios, Rio Grande City (755)

132 lb. – Amber Torres, Brownsville Lopez (675); Belen Carillo, Brownsville Lopez (645); Samantha Zuniga, Brownsville Pace (655); Alyssa Moody, Brownsville Veterans (705); Valeria Gutierrez, Donna High (860); Rhonda Valdez, Donna High (705); Zahylin Hernandez, Donna High (655); Issa Benavidez, McAllen High (720); Beliza Longoria, McAllen Memorial (685); Aleyam Moreno, McAllen Memorial (650); Gisela Alaniz, Rio Grande City (760); Lauren Jaramillo, Weslaco East (720)

148 lb. – Andrea Rizo, Brownsville Pace (830); Anna Rodriguez, Brownsville Pace (655); Leslie Ortiz, Brownsville Porter (745); Osiris Galvan, Brownsville Veterans (745); Evelyn Rodriguez, Brownsville Veterans (660); Kaydence Martinez, Donna High (700); Kassandra Mendiola, McAllen Memorial (890); Mia Escamilla, McAllen Memorial (770); Jackie Gallegos, McAllen Memorial (640); Alisa Ramirez, McAllen Rowe (755); Melanie Gutierrez, Rio Grande City (715); Aubry Reyes, Weslaco East (705)

165 lb. – Martha Martinez, Brownsville Pace (845); Deyanara Guerra, Brownsville Pace (665); Alina Gonzalez, Brownsville Veterans (775); Rachel Velasquez, Brownsville Veterans (720); Kaedyn Pulido, McAllen High (755); Mireya Rodriguez, McAllen High (700); Eternity De La Garza, McAllen Memorial (795); Kassandra Vasquez, Rio Grande City (660); Natalie Arredondo, Weslaco East (725)

181 lb. – Mia Serna, Brownsville Lopez (745); Kimberly Luna, Brownsville Pace (965); Angelina Yanez, Donna High (930); Meza, Astrid, Donna High (720); Ixchel Mireles, McAllen Memorial (765); Alejandra Calderon, McAllen Memorial (725); Leslie Rodriguez, McAllen Memorial (670); Samantha Garza, McAllen Rowe (690); Kendra Cantu, Weslaco East (695)

198 lb. – Ashli Rosas, Brownsville Pace (690); Perla Mercado, Brownsville Porter (845); Nicole Cortez, Brownsville Veterans (1000); Natalie Chavez, Brownsville Veterans (680); Tricia Leyva, Donna High (850); Klareeza Guerrero, Donna High (675); Astrid Meza, Donna High (655); Maggie Cepeda, McAllen High (935); Sabrina Castillo, McAllen High (770); Mia Rosales, McAllen Memorial (670); Nayeli Barrera, Weslaco East (965)

220 lb. – Yisel Salas, Brownsville Pace (865); Alyssa Cantu, Brownsville Pace (865); Allyson Gil, Brownsville Porter (990); Abril Cepeda Araujo, Brownsville Porter (685); Jemima Castro, Brownsville Porter (600); Dora Gonzalez, Donna High (885); Sherlyn Pena, La Joya Palmview (805); Abby De La Portilla, La Joya Palmview (675); Esthela Prado, McAllen Memorial (895); Brianna Elizondo, Rio Grande City (640); Kayleen Garcia, Weslaco East (940)

259 lb. – Marleen Salazar, Brownsville Lopez (1245); Diana Gallardo, Brownsville Lopez (890); Heaven Castro, Brownsville Porter (620); Kayra Guerrero, Donna High (800); Julee Tamayo, Donna High (440); Yaresi Ozuna, McAllen High (1075); Maya Magallanes, Rio Grande City (855); Briana Galvan, Weslaco East (925)

259+ lb. – Norma Gonzalez, Brownsville Lopez (690); Elaina Lopez, Brownsville Pace (625); Dayah Enriquez, McAllen High (665)

Class 5A Small Division

97 lb. – Anabel Martinez, Edcouch-Elsa (730); Zillah Velez, Edcouch-Elsa (610); Omni Garza, Edcouch-Elsa (530); Daniela Araujo, Sharyland High (450); Mia Cantu, Mission Veterans (530); Brittney Benedetti, PSJA Memorial (570); America Villegas, PSJA Southwest (505); Taylor Pruneda, Sharyland Pioneer (410)

105 lb. – Adrienne Anzaldua, Edcouch-Elsa (730); Nikki Salinas, Mission Veterans (510); Raylein Gaona, PSJA Memorial (610); Eva Gonzalez, PSJA Southwest (320); Mckenzie Galan, Roma (560); Hailey Aul, Sharyland Pioneer (620); Ema Ortiz, Sharyland Pioneer (605)

114 lb. – Nicole Rodriguez, Edcouch-Elsa (685); Apriya Wilson, Edcouch-Elsa (475); Leslie Martinez, Mercedes (555); Alexandra Guajardo, Mercedes (470); Nathalie Gonzalez, Sharyland High (560); Sofia Olivarez, Mission Veterans (675); Jacky Nino, Mission Veterans (665); Alexia Zapata, PSJA Southwest (745); Mariela Pena, PSJA Southwest (610); Aileen Garza, Roma (820); Ketny Nicoleau, Sharyland Pioneer (705); Briana Cantu, Sharyland Pioneer (625)

123 lb. – Angelina Rodriguez, Edcouch-Elsa (610); Marissa Gomez, Edcouch-Elsa (555); Julie Rodriguez, Mission Veterans (690); Anna Barrera, Mission Veterans (600); Carolina De La Fuente, PSJA Memorial (545); Amber Vasquez, PSJA Southwest (565); Daniela Maldonado, PSJA Southwest (550); Olivia Rodriguez, PSJA Southwest (515); Iliana Vasquez, Sharyland Pioneer (870)

132 lb. – Georgina Alaniz, Edcouch-Elsa (950); Leslie Torres, Edcouch-Elsa (620); Trinity Lopez, Edcouch-Elsa (570); Crystal Jimenez, Mercedes (865); Bridgette Sanchez, Mercedes (690); Gaby Herrera, Mercedes (545); Nicole Urueta, Sharyland High (695); Ysabella Ramos, Sharyland High (625); Janyssa Espinoza, Mission Veterans (700); Vanessa Vega, PSJA Memorial (600); Alexia Vasquez, PSJA Memorial (545); Analie Ayala, PSJA Southwest (720); Zarina Garza, PSJA Southwest (600)

148 lb. – Amy Aguirre, Edcouch-Elsa (860); Ailsa Alejandro, Edcouch-Elsa (600); Kassandra Castillo, Mercedes (670); Isabella Bucardo, Sharyland High (605); Deseray Rodriguez, Mission Veterans (870); Briana Martinez, Valley View (675); Reyleen Garza, PSJA Southwest (755); Nicole Gonzalez, PSJA Southwest (680); Ingrid Ramos, Roma (730);

165 lb. – Mia Gonzalez, Edcouch-Elsa (950); Zimriah Vela, Edcouch-Elsa (750); Esperanza Pacheco, Edcouch-Elsa (615); Cassandra Martinez, Mercedes (945); Valeria Sanchez, Valley View (805); Jescilya Prado, Valley View (750); Eleana Canales, PSJA Memorial (780); Kayleen Perez, Roma (865); Dianna Cantu, Roma (560); Trinity Castillo, Sharyland Pioneer (700); Yesica Avila, Sharyland Pioneer (610)

181 lb. – Soila Moreno, Edcouch-Elsa (940); Maricella Parral, Edcouch-Elsa (665); Melody Leanos, Mission Veterans (760); Ashley Perez, Valley View (720); Cassandra Castillo, PSJA Memorial (265); Miranda Montez, PSJA Southwest (760); Libna Hernandez, PSJA Southwest (620); Perla Garza, PSJA Southwest (905)

198 lb. – Emma Garza, Edcouch-Elsa (925); Susie De Los Santos, Edcouch-Elsa (715); Zayda Sanchez, Mission Veterans (920); Hailey Gomez, PSJA Memorial (915); Kassandra Paez, Roma (695); Keilah Sustaita, Sharyland Pioneer (725)

220 lb. – Yadhira De Los Santos, Edcouch-Elsa (905); Daisy Luna, Edcouch-Elsa (805); Carina Rabel, Mercedes (850); Rikki Castillo, Mercedes (800); Bianca Garcia, PSJA Southwest (825); Natalie Reyes, PSJA Southwest (350)

259 lb. – Sarah Longoria, Mercedes (865); Kaitlyn Rojas, Mercedes (770); Aylin Meza, PSJA Memorial (780); Kimberly Garza, Roma (935); Briseida Robles, Roma (720)

259+ lb. – Aisha Garcia, Edcouch-Elsa (1,225); Mia Ochoa, PSJA Southwest (515); Brisa Robles, Roma (630)

Class 4A Large Division

97 lb. – Alexa Prado, Hidalgo (660); Brianna Saenz, Hidalgo (440); Eneece Avila, La Feria (550); Madison Aguero, La Feria (455)

105 lb. – Iritzy Sandoval, Grulla (340); Emily Avila, La Feria (625); Carina Leal, La Feria (525)

114 lb. – Erelee Villarreal, Grulla (390); Thalia Conde, La Feria (625); Tassin Torres, La Feria (540)

123 lb. – Yurida Godoy, Hidalgo (690); Angelina Montalvo, Grulla (475); Galilea Rodriguez, La Feria (765)

132 lb. – Priscilla Gonzalez, Hidalgo (590); Galilea Gonzalez, La Feria (700); Heaven Gutierrez, La Feria (525)

148 lb. – Evelyn Hernandez, Hidalgo (700); Christian Pacheco, Hidalgo (630); Arlinda Cantu, Grulla (645); Faith Gonzalez, La Feria (730); Leslie Losoya, La Feria (610)

165 lb. – Evelyn Martinez, Hidalgo (715)

181 lb. – Miranda Gonzalez, Hidalgo (675); Melinda Benitez, Grulla (650); Zeena Flores, La Feria (940); Liana Cabrera, La Feria (715); Samantha Rodriguez, Zapata (805)

198 lb. – Melyxxa Paredes, Zapata (680); Sydney Frausto, La Feria (800)

220 lb. – Dora Olivarez, Grulla (630); Alyssa Ramirez, La Feria (1240)

259+ lb. – Arisbe Gonzalez, Hidalgo (960); Jocelyn Benavides, Grulla (1120)

Class 4A Small Division

97 lb. – Keilyn Gonzalez, Port Isabel (500); Joelysa Garcia, Rio Hondo (515); Jolene Salazar, Rio Hondo (515)

105 lb. – Charley Moreno, Rio Hondo (625); Kylee Torres, Rio Hondo (495)

114 lb. – Karina Aguilera, Port Isabel (565); Stacy Suarez, Port Isabel (535); Serena Quinones, Rio Hondo (680); Alexis Farias, Rio Hondo (575); Micah Hernandez, Rio Hondo (545)

132 lb. – Abigail Castellanos, Rio Hondo (825); Emily Flores, Rio Hondo (655)

148 lb. – Hailey Cantu, Raymondville (805)

165 lb. – Natalie Martinez, Port Isabel (785); Lizette Zuniga, Rio Hondo (900); Emily Martinez, Rio Hondo (705); Randi Garcia, Rio Hondo (695)

181 lb. – Xaria Boling, Port Isabel (750); Natalie Mata, Raymondville (775); Emma Martinez, Rio Hondo (690)

220 lb. – April Puente, Port Isabel (955); Emma Villarreal, Port Isabel (615)

259+ lb. – Chelsea Gonzalez, Port Isabel (825); Jazmine Delgado, Rio Hondo (770)

Class 3A Large Division

105 lb – Nathalie Ramirez, Edinburg Quest College Prep (480); Mariely Cavazos, Edinburg Quest College Prep (475); Stephanie Ortega, Edinburg Quest College Prep (455); Kayla Garza, Edinburg Quest College Prep (440)

114 lb. – Alejandra Reyes, Edinburg Quest College Prep (795); Kalie Smith, Edinburg Quest College Prep (590); Jennifer Montes, Lyford (605); Nancy Correa, Lyford (565)

123 lb. – Jennifer Escalante, Edinburg Quest College Prep (630); Alexa Rivera, Edinburg Quest College Prep (590); Kaleigh Silva, Lyford (655)

132 lb. – Emily Salinas, Lyford (575); Natalie Sanchez, Lyford (545)

148 lb. – Karla Rabanales, Edinburg Quest College Prep (785)

165 lb. – Savannah Chavez, Lyford (650)

181 lb. – Heather May, Lyford (805)

198 lb. – Ailyn Pena, Edinburg Quest College Prep (625)

220 lb. – Chelsey Vela, Edinburg Quest College Prep (510)

259+ lb. – Mayela Marroquin, Lyford (575)

Class 3A Small Division

105 lb. – Julianna Hernandez, Edinburg IDEA College Prep (230)

114 lb. – Alexis Colon, Santa Rosa (520)

123 lb. – Amaris Garza, Edinburg IDEA College Prep (950); Kaley Cruz, Santa Rosa (525)

132 lb. – Isis Sandiford, Edinburg IDEA College Prep (960)

148 lb. – Leslie Flores, Santa Rosa (850)

165 lb. – Mia Rincones, Edinburg IDEA College Prep (1045)

198 lb. – Ashley Morales, Monte Alto (550)

220 lb. – Itzel Rojas, Monte Alto (740);

Dina Cavazos,Monte Alto (620);

259+ lb. – Faith Reyes, Monte Alto (490); Veronica Olivarez, Santa Rosa (685)

Class 1A-2A

97 lb. – Pauline Almanza, La Villa (555)

132 lb. – Nevaeh Rodriguez, La Villa (635)

165 lb. – Melanie Contreras, La Villa (585)

198 lb. – Indra Bernal, La Villa (645)