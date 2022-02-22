NOTE: Story has been updated to correctly reflect the number of times McAllen High has advanced to the regional semifinals.

McALLEN — When McAllen High head coach Stephanie Cantu interviewed for the Bulldogs’ head coaching position in 2016, she made clear her goals.

Cantu, who played for legendary head coach Teresa Casso from 2000-02, wanted to bring the Bulldogs’ program back to the glory it once held during Casso’s tenure.

“I wanted the conversation when people talk about girls basketball in the Valley, the name McHi to come out and be a part of the conversation,” Cantu said. “That’s always been a big goal. There is so much tradition here. So many people come to our games just because of that tradition. … I really wanted to bring that back.”

This year, Cantu has the Bulldogs amid a historic run, becoming the first team since Casso’s 2008-09 team to advance past to the regional quarterfinals following a 44-42 victory over Rio Grande City on Friday.

They’ll take on the Corpus Christi Veterans Eagles at 5:30 p.m. today at the Falfurrias High School gym in Falfurrias.

The Bulldogs are led by senior forward Celina Saenz, who is averaging 11.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. She also leads the team in steal, averaging two per contest.

“On and off the court, she’s just a great leader,” Cantu said. “She just has this presence about her. Celina is a gamer. It doesn’t matter what she does or doesn’t do at practice, come game time, she’s ready to go. … She’s been very comfortable lately and has just been an awesome impact this year.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles are led by senior Keira Lavers and junior Tatiana Mosely, each averaging 11.4 points.

Slowing down the Eagles, who enter the contest ranked No. 4 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll, won’t be an easy task, with a total of four athletes averaging double-digits in scoring this year.

Still, the Bulldogs remain confident going into the matchup, looking to join Casso’s 2008 and 2009 squads as the fifth team to advance to the regional semifinals in program history.

“We don’t want to be complacent,” Cantu said. “We’re one of the last two teams still playing right now. So, I told them let’s be one of the last teams in the Sweet 16. That’s been the message this week. We’re not done at all. We’re going to go out there and play Bulldog basketball and see how it goes.”

[email protected]