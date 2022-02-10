PHARR — PSJA North senior athlete Jack Lugo was the ultimate Swiss Army tool during his three years with the Raiders.

He served as a ball-carrier, receiver, lead blocker, decoy, pass rusher and defensive back whenever called upon and excelled all over the field.

Lugo’s playmaking ability resulted in the opportunity to play football at the next level after signing a national letter of intent Wednesday to continue his academic and athletic career at Trinity in San Antonio. Trinity is a Division III school which competes in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.

“Freshman year I thought maybe I can do something with this. It was fun, and after that it kind of just took on a life of its own,” Lugo said. “I’m looking forward to playing against more talent, making more friends, getting a degree and having more teammates to lean on. It’s a chance to do it all over again.”

Lugo, The Monitor’s 2021 All-Area All-Purpose Player of the Year, posted 1,104 rushing yards on 92 carries and 275 receiving yards on 15 receptions for 19 total touchdowns during his senior season. He also was a key role player on the Raiders defense as a part-time pass rusher. Lugo recorded 20 tackles, 15 solo stops, 15 quarterback pressures, eight tackles for loss and seven sacks.

He helped the Raiders reach the regional semifinals for the first time since the 2009 season. The 2021 Raiders also set the program record for most points scored in a single season with 493.

Lugo’s passion for football grew from the influence of his grandfather Alfredo Lugo, who starred as a running back at Donna High and went on to play college football at Trinity.

“My grandpa Alfredo — God rest his soul — he really helped me develop a love for this game at a very early age,” Lugo said. “My family, my friends, they were there for the highs and the lows.”

PSJA North head coach Marcus Kaufmann said Lugo helped lay the foundation for Raiders to come.

“He’s grown up a bunch as a man. When he came in here, he was shy, trying to prove himself and as he got older, he didn’t worry about that stuff anymore,” Kaufmann said. “He just did him and became a great asset for us on the field and off the field. On the field, he did whatever it took to help us offensively, defensively, special teams, he just did it. He set the example for a bunch of the younger kids to worry about the we, not worry about the me, and he exemplified that.”

The Trinity football program is coming off a 9-1 season and an appearance in the NCAA DIII Playoffs. Lugo said he doesn’t know where he’ll play just yet but will earn his spot to produce whenever called upon.

“I’m gonna be a menace like I was this past year. I like to think I’m the hardest worker in every room, so I’m going to get the best out of me,” he said.

Lugo plans to major in political science with hopes of eventually getting into law school.

