McALLEN — The McAllen High Bulldogs avenged their one-point loss against crosstown rival McAllen Memorial on Jan. 11 with a 87-75 win Friday night at McAllen High School.

The loss by the Mustangs (21-11, 10-1) is their first in District 31-5A competition. The Bulldogs (26-8, 9-2) now trail Memorial for the district’s No. 1 seed by one game with three remaining.

“It’s a city rivalry game, they beat us by one in the first round, the guys wanted it and they just executed the game plan beautifully,” McAllen High head coach Ryan Flores said.

All five of McHi’s starters scored in double figures led by Darren Manriquez’s game-high 29 points.

Arian Elizondo led the Mustangs with 28 points and hit four 3-pointers. Jalen Muhammad added 15 and Jaden Muhammad chipped in with 11 for Memorial.

“McHi came out really well and were hitting on all cylinders. We weren’t hitting as well but we kept fighting to the end, so I’m hopeful,” Memorial head coach Rick Treviño said. “We got three games left, so we gotta take it game by game.”

McHi moves on to face PSJA Southwest at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at PSJA Southwest High School. Next for McAllen Memorial is a matchup against Valley View at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at McAllen Memorial High School.