WESLACO — Weslaco High used a fourth-quarter surge to take down District 32-6A rival Harlingen High 49-40 on Tuesday night at Weslaco High School.

The Panthers (21-9, 7-1) avenged their only defeat in district competition, a 55-53 overtime loss against the Cardinals (15-11, 5-3) on Dec. 31, and remain on top of the 32-6A standings.

“I knew the things we had to do to beat them. We kind of defeated ourselves in Harlingen the first game,” Weslaco High head coach Gabriel Valdez said. “Going into the fourth quarter, I knew if we kept it close, my guys would come through. Making the adjustments that we did from the first game, they would be able to put us over the top, and it did.”

The Panthers found themselves trailing on the scoreboard at the end of each of the first three quarters, but a relentless attack led to a 19-9 fourth quarter in favor of Weslaco.

The Panthers defensive intensity began to take its toll on Harlingen as defenders began picking off balls in passing lanes and coming up with momentum swinging blocks to pull away from the Cardinals.

“Our defense was amazing. We studied them really good, took our notes, and I think we’re the best defensive team in the Valley,” Weslaco guard Leonard Smith said. “We just stepped it up, they couldn’t really do anything and it won us the game.”

Weslaco senior guard Andrew Olmeda dropped a game-high 22 points to go with four steals. Smith posted 10 points, five assists and four steals.

“We came in only losing to them in district, so we knew we had to come out and play our hardest,” Olmeda said. “We came out and showed we’re the district champs. From here on out, we just need to keep on playing good.”

Harlingen High guard Ryan Sanchez scored a team-high 15 points. Jonathan Salinas added 11.

Next for Weslaco High is a home game against Los Fresnos (13-10, 2-5) set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“We just got to take it one game at a time and focus on the next game. We got Los Fresnos next, they’re a tough team,” Smith said. “We just have to keep playing hard and playing the same intensity on defense.”

Harlingen is slated for a district matchup against San Benito (11-15, 4-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Harlingen High School.

