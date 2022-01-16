MISSION — North Mission IDEA compiled a 22-4 overall record during the Class 3A program’s first year competing at the UIL level. Midway through the 2021-22 campaign, the Warriors (16-8, 11-0) have twice as many losses compared to a year ago.

Looks, however, can be deceiving.

North Mission IDEA head coach Isai Cabrera arranged this season’s non-district schedule, loaded with matchups against state-ranked teams from various classifications, to prepare for the ultimate goal — a deep playoff run.

“We’re 5-8 in non-district games, but it was tough competition, so I can’t be mad at the fact that we lost eight and won five. State-ranked teams, a state champion, that’s going to get us ready for the playoffs,” Cabrera said prior to district games Friday and Saturday. “My goal was playoffs; that’s the real season.”

Last year’s area round playoff exit after a 60-51 loss against San Diego at the not-so-neutral site of Alice High School taught North Mission IDEA what it takes to win in the postseason. It’s been a motivating factor for the returning lettermen this year.

“That helped us build as a team, work better and know our weaknesses and how to improve them,” senior post Andres Gonzalez said. “It’s united us as a team, too, because we have to talk it out in the locker room when we’re down and hype each other up, and that has helped us grow as a team and individuals.”

This season, the Warriors have faced defending state champion San Antonio Cole, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 3A, according to the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings, and the No. 20-ranked 3A team in Santa Rosa. North Mission also took on the No. 3 boys private school Brownsville St. Joseph and Brownsville Pace, which entered the season as the No. 24-ranked team in Class 5A, at the Brownsville ISD Tournament in December.

“It’s been a crazy experience playing those types of teams, and we’ve given them good competition, so that prepares us to be better for the playoffs and I’m excited with how far we can get,” senior post Alfonso Palmeros said.

The Warriors playing up in competition has resulted in the No. 21 ranking in Class 3A, according to the latest TABC poll. North Mission IDEA is also earning respect and making a name for itself across the Rio Grande Valley by taking down Class 6A and Class 5A schools, including victories against the more well-known high schools in their city — Mission High and Mission Veterans.

“When we’ve gone to tournaments, I’ve heard people say, ‘Oh, that’s North Mission, they’ve beat this team,’” senior guard Mauricio Garcia said.

The Warriors are on their way to winning back-to-back District 31-3A titles with an 11-0 mark in league play thus far. They passed their biggest tests in district with wins over Lyford (61-53) and Monte Alto (91-83) during the last month, with one more game against each on the horizon.

North Mission IDEA will be back in action with a matchup against Donna IDEA Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.