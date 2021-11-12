Tarpons strive for long-awaited playoff victory

PORT ISABEL — The Port Isabel Tarpons are back in the postseason after a one-year hiatus, and they’re chasing the program’s first playoff victory since 2013.

The Tarpons used their ground-and-pound offense to become the only Rio Grande Valley team to make the playoffs from a loaded District 16-4A Division II, going 7-3 and 4-3 to claim the fourth seed. They’ll take on Carrizo Springs (10-0) at 7:30 p.m. today at Corpus Christi Calallen.

Though it’ll be the first playoff game for most, if not all, Tarpons on the roster, they’re not intimidated by being considered underdogs against the undefeated Wildcats.

“We definitely like that,” senior safety Christian Aguilera said. “We’ve always been underdogs in everything we do. We were predicted to finish second to last in our district at the beginning of the season. These guys learned that they’re better than they think they are. They proved themselves a lot this year.”

One big way the Tarpons have proved their potential is by becoming one of the top rushing teams in the Valley. They’ve accumulated 2,844 rushing yards, led by their workhorse back in senior Gilbert Medina.

Medina boasts 1,268 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns with an average of 10 yards per carry. The humble star was quick to credit his offensive line and teammates for aiding and adding to his production as Port Isabel returned to its winning ways.

“It feels good knowing that it wasn’t just me. I did it with the team, did it with the line, and we were all successful and made it to the playoffs together,” Medina said. “Our blocking, for sure, has been a big part of our success these past games. Our receivers are blocking good, running backs blocking and going hard every play. We play fast. We’re a fast team, a good, strong, physical team.”

Port Isabel’s defense is particularly focused on using its physicality to contain Carrizo Springs. Senior outside linebacker Dante De La Garza, one of the team’s top tacklers, said the Tarpons are aiming to “keep a calm mind and focus on execution” as they battle in a playoff atmosphere for the first time.

“We’ve got really good tacklers and people know their assignment. They just do their job, and it all clicks,” De La Garza said. “(We want) to slow down their speed. We’re more physical and we’ve dealt with a lot of adversity, so I think it helped prepare us for this game. We’ve gotten knocked down a lot, but we don’t stay down. We get back up every time.”

Aguilera echoed that slowing the fast-paced Wildcats offense is a top priority for Port Isabel. Senior defensive ends Fernando Romero and Kaiden Martinez are two players Aguilera said are overlooked and will help Port Isabel’s mission.

Operating the Slot-T offense is junior quarterback Rodolfo “Rudy” Barrera. It’s a different style than anything he’s run before, but with constant practice and dependable coaches and teammates around him, Barrera has got things down pat.

“We have a smart set of backs, so it makes it easier for me. And our line makes it way easier, too,” Barrera said. “As soon as we break from the huddle, I’m already looking at the defense — seeing the safeties, the corners pushed in, and I have to decide what calls to make, what backs, which holes can they take. It was difficult at first, but as every day goes by it gets easier. It’s been great.”

Barrera feels Port Isabel’s offense can work against any defensive scheme, and with the studying the Tarpons have been doing, he feels they’re prepared to come out victorious as the underdogs.

Because they’re not just playing for a win, they’re playing to continue the legacy of Tarpons football and make their community proud.

“We play for each other and for our families, our town,” De La Garza said. “We want to show that we can do stuff, that we’re different Tarpons.

“It’s a tradition. We’re trying to bring it back and set the foundation for the younger guys so they can see what they need to do the next years that follow.”

