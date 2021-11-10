MISSION — Sharyland Pioneer senior shortstop Juan Rivera has blossomed into one of the top threats on the baseball diamond since bursting onto the scene as a freshman with the Diamondbacks.

Rivera signed a national letter of intent to play college baseball at UTRGV on Wednesday at Sharyland Pioneer High School surrounded by family, friends, coaches and teammates.

“I’m very thankful knowing that there’s this many people that care for me, following me throughout this process,” he said. “I really first thought about playing college baseball in seventh grade. That’s when I started to really work hard. I just pushed through and gave it 100% all the time.

Rivera is a dynamic middle infielder with time spent at second base and shortstop. He’s also established himself as a consistent hitter and one of the state’s best base runners with 84 stolen bases in three seasons.

UTRGV is a Division I school that competes in the Western Athletic Conference.

“UTRGV is going to get a fearless guy who will do anything to help their team win. I’m going to be a threat on the bases, going to be sure-handed and someone who will just fight and battle for the team,” he said.

Rivera established himself as a force to be reckoned with right away as a freshman with the Diamondbacks. He boasted a .457 batting average and had 23 runs, 21 RBIs, 15 walks and 13 stolen bases.

During a shortened sophomore campaign due to COVID-19, Rivera hit .409 with 13 runs scored, seven RBIs and 17 stolen bases. He upped his numbers during his junior season with a .453 average, 51 runs, 34 RBIs and 54 stolen bases last year.

Rivera was named to Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Teams as a freshman and junior.

“He’s the guy that kind of makes us go,” Pioneer head coach Casey Smith said. “He’s our spark plug. He brings a lot of energy to what we do. Defensively, offensively, when he’s going, the rest of the team follows along.”

Rivera is plenty familiar with UTRGV Baseball Stadium, the Vaqueros’ home field in Edinburg. He played on the field in the 2019 Region IV-5A Final against rival Sharyland High during his freshman season. Rivera helped the Diamondbacks sweep the best-of-three series and punch their ticket to the UIL Class 5A State Tournament in Round Rock.

He hopes to help lead his team to more victories at UTRGV Baseball Stadium, but next time it’ll be for the Vaqueros.

The UTRGV baseball program is coming off a successful 2021 season that saw the Vaqueros finish 32-26 overall, 20-15 in the WAC, and reach the WAC Baseball Tournament Championship.

“Since the arrival of the new coaching staff, the program has really stepped up. It’s making a big rise and is starting to become a well-known name,” Rivera said. “Staying here at home, playing in front of my family and friends is great; but the program, it just made me feel at home when I took my official visit and I’m just excited to get after it with the coaches.”

[email protected]