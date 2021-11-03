Plenty on the line in final regular season games

East Valley teams will play their regular-season finales during the next three days, with many contests having significant implications.

The action kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sams Memorial Stadium with a pair of District 32-6A teams chasing their only district win of the season. Brownsville Rivera (2-7, 0-6) has been playing tough all season but falling short against top district competition. The Raiders will face Donna North (1-7, 0-6), looking to send off their seniors with a win in this pride battle.

All other 32-6A games will be played at 7 p.m. Friday. The No. 2 Harlingen South Hawks (9-0, 6-0) and the No. 9 Los Fresnos Falcons (6-2, 5-1) will compete in a district title showdown at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium. Both postseason-bound teams bring stout defenses adept at forcing turnovers and offenses that can score in spurts. A Hawks win will clinch a perfect season. A Falcons victory means they’ll share the title and Los Fresnos will take the No. 1 seed.

No. 8 Harlingen High (6-3, 4-2) and Brownsville Hanna (3-6, 2-4) will face off at Boggus Stadium. The Harlingen High Cardinals can seal the No. 3 seed with a win. No. 7 San Benito (7-2, 4-2) travels to Bobby Lackey Stadium to take on Weslaco High (5-3, 3-3). It’s a key district matchup, with the fourth postseason spot going to the victor.

Three East Valley District 16-5A Division I teams will play at 7 p.m. Friday. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (6-3, 6-2) and Brownsville Pace (3-6, 3-5) will face off at Sams Memorial Stadium. Brownsville Porter (2-7, 1-7) visits Donna High (2-6, 2-6) at Bennie La Prade Stadium.

Brownsville Lopez (0-9, 0-8) will close the RGV season at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sams Memorial Stadium, looking to capture its first win against La Joya Palmview (3-6, 2-6).

Port Isabel (7-2, 4-2 in District 16-4A Division I) hits the road to face Rockport-Fulton (8-1, 5-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Both teams have clinched playoff spots, but a win for Port Isabel — currently fourth — could shake up seeding. Also at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Raymondville (3-6, 1-5) travels to play Corpus Christi West Oso (2-7, 2-4), and Rio Hondo (3-6, 1-5) plays host to Robstown (2-7, 0-6).

Lyford (6-3, 3-2 in District 16-3A Division I) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Progreso (0-9, 0-5). The Bulldogs are playoff bound. In District 16-3A Division II, Santa Rosa (2-6, 1-3) will close its season against Hebbronville (7-1, 4-1) on the road.

The Santa Maria Cougars (3-5, 0-3) will be fighting for a playoff spot against Riviera-Kaufer (1-4, 0-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Santa Maria needs to pick up a win on the road to advance as the fourth seed in District 16-2A Division I.

Brownsville St. Joseph (4-5, 3-3) plays host to Corpus Christi John Paul II (3-6, 3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. A win will put the Bloodhounds in the playoffs as the fourth seed out of TAPPS Division II District 3.

The Marine Military Academy Leathernecks (8-1, 4-0) received a first-round bye in the TCSAAL playoffs as the No. 2 seed. They will play in the state semifinal next week against the winner of Houston KIPP Sunnyside and Houston KIPP Northeast.

