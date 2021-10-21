PHARR — PSJA High’s road to the playoffs requires a near-perfect ending to the regular season after a three-game skid in District 31-6A competition.

The Bears took a step in the right direction with a 63-15 beatdown of La Joya High on Thursday at PSJA Stadium in Pharr.

The Bears improved to 3-3 in district play and 4-4 overall, while the Coyotes dropped to 2-6 and 1-5 in 31-6A.

PSJA scored five first-half touchdowns, including a scoop and score by defensive end Jorge Rios to start the game.

PSJA quarterback Jaime Lopez finished 19-for-25 for 369 yards and six total touchdowns. Three of Lopez’s touchdown throws were hauled in by senior receiver Viggo Lopez, while Christian Gamboa added a pair of receiving scores.

PSJA running back Lee Torres gained 101 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on seven carries. The Bears also picked up a special teams score as Esteban Martinez returned a punt for 70 yards late during the fourth quarter.

La Joya was led by the running game of quarterback Tristan Treviño and slot back Ivan Garces.

PSJA heads into another game with serious playoff implications against Edinburg North at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg.

The Coyotes will look to bounce back in a crosstown rivalry game against La Joya Juarez-Lincoln (0-8, 0-6) at 7:30 p.m. at La Joya Football Stadium.