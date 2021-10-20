East Valley Football: Key contests on tap in Week 9

There’s another full slate of action in Week 9, and East Valley teams will be participating in some important district contests.

Three of the area’s District 16-5A Division I teams will be in action today. The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers (5-2, 5-1) will travel for a 7 p.m. battle against the No. 5 McAllen Memorial Mustangs (6-1, 6-0) at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium in a pivotal contest with a shot at the district title on the line.

Brownsville Pace (2-5, 2-4) faces Donna High (1-5, 1-5) at 7 p.m. at Bennie LaPrade Stadium in Donna. The Brownsville Lopez Lobos (0-7, 0-6) will play host to Weslaco East (4-2, 4-2) at 7 p.m. at Sams Memorial Stadium. At 7 p.m. Friday, Brownsville Porter (2-5, 1-5) visits McAllen Rowe (4-3, 4-2).

All District 32-6A games will be played at 7 p.m. Friday. Arguably the biggest matchup in the bunch will be the battle between second-place teams Los Fresnos (4-2, 3-1) and No. 4 Harlingen High (5-2, 3-1). The Los Fresnos Falcons, riding a three-game winning streak, will travel to Boggus Stadium to face the Cardinals, who are riding high after notching a shutout win in the Battle of the Arroyo.

No. 2 Harlingen South (7-0, 4-0) will put its undefeated record on the line with a road game against Brownsville Rivera (2-5, 0-4) at Sams Memorial Stadium. No. 8 San Benito (5-2, 2-2) plays Donna North (1-5, 0-4) at Bennie LaPrade Stadium, aiming to end a two-game losing skid. Brownsville Hanna (3-4, 2-2) faces Weslaco High (4-2, 2-2) at Bobby Lackey Stadium in Weslaco.

The No. 10 La Feria Lions (5-1, 2-0) will visit Kingsville King (1-6, 0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a District 16-4A Division I game. In District 16-4A Division II action, Raymondville (3-4, 1-3) and Rio Hondo (2-5, 0-4) will clash at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bobcat Stadium. Port Isabel (6-1, 3-1) travels to Ingleside (6-1, 3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in another important road test between playoff contenders.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lyford (5-3, 2-2) plays host to Bishop (2-3, 1-2) in its final home game of the regular season, looking to remain in the playoff picture in District 16-3A Division I. The Santa Rosa Warriors (1-6, 0-3) will be chasing their first District 16-3A Division II win at 7 p.m. Friday at Monte Alto (0-7, 0-3).

Santa Maria (3-4, 0-2) has a tough District 16-2A Division I road contest against La Villa (5-2, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

In non-UIL action, the Brownsville St. Joseph Bloodhounds (3-4, 2-2) will look to end a two-game losing skid in TAPPS Division II District 3 at 7 p.m. Friday as they travel to Austin Regents (7-0, 4-0). Marine Military Academy (6-1, 2-0) continues its pursuit of a TCSAAL district title against Pro-Vision Academy at 3 p.m. Saturday at home.

[email protected]