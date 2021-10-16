East Valley Volleyball: District races continue in 6A, 5A

District title odds and playoff seeding were shaken up in Districts 32-6A and 32-5A this week.

The No. 25 Harlingen High Lady Cardinals maintain sole possession of first place in 32-6A. They improved to 10-1 after sweeping San Benito on Saturday. Los Fresnos (9-2) and Brownsville Rivera (9-2) are tied in second after defeating Weslaco High and Brownsville Hanna, respectively, on Saturday.

Rivera defeated Los Fresnos on Tuesday, avenging a first-round loss. The Lady Falcons will look for the same kind of revenge when they play host to Harlingen High in a pivotal match Tuesday.

Harlingen South (6-5) remains in the playoff picture after sweeping Donna North on Saturday.

In 32-5A, the Brownsville Pace Lady Vikings (9-2) suffered a loss at the hands of Edcouch-Elsa (8-3) on Saturday.

Brownsville Porter (5-6) lost in four sets to Donna High (6-5) in an important match and now sits just outside of the playoff picture. If the Cowgirls win out and get some help via a Donna High loss, they could sneak into the fourth playoff spot.

Brownsville Veterans Memorial continued its winning ways, sweeping Mercedes on Saturday. The 11-0 Lady Chargers are three wins away from an undefeated district title.

Brownsville Lopez earned a sweep over Weslaco East on Saturday.

[email protected]