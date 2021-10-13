East Valley Football: Battle of the Arroyo headlines Week 8 action

East Valley squads will be competing in some top-tier district contests in Week 8, headlined by the classic Battle of the Arroyo.

The No. 3 Harlingen High Cardinals (4-2, 2-1) will travel to Bobby Morrow Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff against the No. 4 San Benito Greyhounds (5-1, 2-1) in the latest edition of the Battle of the Arroyo.

No. 2 Harlingen South (6-0, 3-0) will play host to Donna North (1-4, 0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Boggus Stadium. The Los Fresnos Falcons (3-2, 2-1) will take on the Weslaco High Panthers (4-1, 2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium. Brownsville Hanna (2-4, 1-2) and Brownsville Rivera (2-4, 0-3) will battle at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sams Memorial Stadium.

The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers (4-2, 4-1) will play host to McAllen Rowe (4-2, 4-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sams Memorial Stadium in a pivotal District 16-5A Division I game. On Friday, Brownsville Porter (1-5, 0-5) and Brownsville Lopez (0-6, 0-5) take part in the Battle of Southmost, with both teams chasing their first district victories. Brownsville Pace (2-4, 2-3) faces No. 8 McAllen High (5-1, 4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at DQ Fan Field.

All sub-5A and non-UIL contests are scheduled to be played Friday. La Feria (4-1, 1-0) plays host to Grulla (3-2, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m. in District 16-4A Division I. In District 16-4A DII, the Rio Hondo Bobcats (2-4, 0-3) will travel to Tarpon Stadium to take on Port Isabel (5-1, 2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Raymondville (3-3, 1-2) plays host to Sinton (5-1, 3-0) at 7:30 p.m.

The Lyford Bulldogs (5-2, 2-1) travel to San Diego (5-0, 2-0) for a 7:30 p.m. District 16-3A DI contest. Santa Rosa (1-5, 0-2) plays host to Banquete (4-3, 1-2) at 7:30 p.m. as the District 16-3A DII season rolls on. The Santa Maria Cougars (3-3, 0-1) travel to Premont (3-3, 0-1) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in a key District 16-2A DI game.

Brownsville St. Joseph (3-3, 2-1) faces Austin St. Michael’s (4-2, 2-1) at 6 p.m. on the road in TAPPS DII District 3. Marine Military Academy (5-1, 1-0) continues its TCSAAL district season with a game at 5:30 p.m. at KIPP Houston (2-3-1).