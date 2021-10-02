By Kimberly Olguin, Special to RGVSports.com

BROWNSVILLE — After Friday night’s scheduled game was postponed by inclement weather, San Benito showed up at to Sams Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning and beat the Hanna Golden Eagles 49-21.

The Greyhounds took a 21-7 lead during the first quarter, scoring three touchdowns on three drives.

“Our team did a real good job of coming out here and executing the game plan,” San Benito offensive coach Esteban Marroquin said. “Both offense and defense teams did their job, and it showed in the performance of the game they put out there today.”

San Benito kept it up during the second quarter and went into halftime with a 35-7 lead.

“We had to adjust due to the weather (Friday) night, but that’s nothing new to our kids,” Hanna coach Mark Guess said. “So, we got out here but we were kind of flat during the first half after the first drive.”

San Benito led 42-13 at the end of the third quarter and added one more touchdown in the fourth.

“We held up good defensively the second half, but our offense was flat again and they got one on us,” Guess said. “They are a good team. A well-coached team and they execute well. We just got to find a way to move that ball and get that thing in the end zone.”